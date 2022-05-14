Six murdered in six districts

Six people including two women have been murdered in separate incidents in six districts- Khulna, Netrakona, Kushtia, Rangamati, Barishal and Jhenidah, in three days.

KHULNA: A trader was shot to death in the Kapalia Bridge area of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Khandaker Rafiqul Islam, 32, son of Mahabub Mistri, a resident of Alka Village under Fultala Upazila. He was the sports affairs secretary of Fultala Bazar Banik Kalyan Samity.

Police sources said the two assailants shot Rafiqul at around 8pm while he and his wife Barsha alias Piari Begum were returning home from Abhaynagar.

He was rushed to Fultala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead on arrival.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

Barsha also sustained bullet injuries in the attack. She has been shifted to the KMCH for better treatment.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fultala Police Station (PS) Illias Talukder confirmed the incident.

Fultala Bazar Banik Kalyan Samity has demanded exemplary punishment for the killers.

NETRAKONA: A man was killed in a clash over water drainage in Kendua Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Babul Dutta, 45, a resident of Danachapur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Babul Dutta had a quarrel with his neighbour Subal Dev over the place of draining of water.

As a sequel to it, both the feuding groups clashed with weapons at around 8 am on Thursday. At that time, Babul Dutta was stabbed and critically injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Kendua Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Kendua PS OC Mir Mahabubur Rahman confirmed the incident.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A local leader of Jatiyo Samajtantrik Dal was stabbed to death in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Mahbub Khan Salam, 35, was secretary general of District Unit of Jasad Jatiyo Juba Jot.

Police sources said Salam was stabbed to death by miscreants in Allardarga Bayan mor area at around 11 pm.

Being informed, police recovered his body from the scene and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Daulatpur PS OC Jabid Hasan confirmed the incident.

RANGAMATI: A man was shot to death by miscreants in Barkal Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Lakshi Kumar Chakma, 45, a resident of Rangamati Langadu Barkal border area in the upazila. He was a former member of the UPDF Democratic Party.

Police sources said Lakshi Chandra was shot to death by some armed terrorists at his house in Shilchhari area on Wednesday night.

Being informed, police recovered his body from the scene.

The Barkal PS OC confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A 50-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her daughter-in-law over a family feud in Kathalia Village of Bakerganj Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Nazneen Begum, wife of Hanif Hawlader, a resident of the village.

Bakerganj PS OC Alauddin Milon said Laboni Akhter and her mother-in-law lived in their village house while Nazneen's two sons stay and work in Dhaka.

At around 10:30pm, Ujjal, the elder son of Nazneen, made a phone call to his mother. As no one received the call, Ujjal requested his uncle Kalam Hawlader to visit their house. When Kalam reached the house, he found Nazneen lying in a pool of blood.

On information, police recovered the body and arrested Laboni. "We are investigating the murder. However, we suspect she might have been murdered over family feud," said the OC.

JHENIDAH: A 40-year-old woman was beaten to death allegedly by her neighbours over a small matter in Berbinni Village of Harinakundu Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Asmani Khatun, wife of Amzad Hossain, a resident of the village.

The deceased's husband said that Asmani had an argument with Sumaiya Khatun, wife of Ujjal Hossain of the village, on Sunday over their children's playing in the neighbourhood.

Following the incident, Sumaiya, along with her family members, allegedly thrashed Asmani when she went to the canal next to the house of the accused later that afternoon, leaving her critically injured.

Asmani was rushed to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital.

Later, she was transferred to Faridpur Medical College and Hospital on Monday after her condition deteriorated, where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday morning.

Sumaiya and her family members are on the run, said Harinakundu PS OC Saiful Islam.

Details will be revealed following a probe, the OC added.

