Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 2:04 PM
Home Countryside

Man electrocuted at Nageshwari

Published : Saturday, 14 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Our Correspondent

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, May 13: A man was electrocuted in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, 52, a resident of Mawamari Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Shafiqul came in contact with an electric wire while cutting a tree near his house in the morning, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.
Officer-in-Charge of Nageshwari Police Station Nabiul Hasan confirmed the incident.


