Man electrocuted at Nageshwari

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, May 13: A man was electrocuted in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, 52, a resident of Mawamari Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Shafiqul came in contact with an electric wire while cutting a tree near his house in the morning, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Officer-in-Charge of Nageshwari Police Station Nabiul Hasan confirmed the incident.







