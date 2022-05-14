Lightning strike kills two farmers at Porsha

PORSHA, NAOGAON, May 13: Two farmers were killed and two others injured by lightning strike in Porsha Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Nuh Sheikh, 55, a resident of Raghunathpur Tektha Village, and Abu Sayem, 35, of Duarpal Islampur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Nuh and Sayem went to a paddy field in Pashchim Duarpal area for harvesting at around 8 am. Suddenly, thunderbolt struck them, leaving the duo dead on the spot and two others injured.

The injured were taken to Porsha Upazila Health Complex.

Officer-in-Charge of Porsha Police Station Jahurul Haque confirmed the incident.





