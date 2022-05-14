Video
Home Countryside

Juri Town road turns deplorable

Published : Saturday, 14 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

The photo shows the deplorable main road in Juri Town. photo: observer

The photo shows the deplorable main road in Juri Town. photo: observer

JURI, MOULVIBAZAR, May 13: Rain causes water stagnation on the main road inBhabaniganj Bazar ofJuri Town under the district. Business activities are hampered while public suffering goes up.
According to field sources, this condition on the road has been continuing for year after year. But the authorities concerned are showing just apathy in addressing deplorable condition of the important road.
A visit found hazardous condition of the road ranging from Bhabaniganj Bazar to Abdul Aziz Medical Hospital along the Club Road.
Several thousands of people in three unions of the upazila are used to make their regular communication on this road. The sewerage water passing pipeline of the road has got blocked with garbage.
The road stretch of the bazar area was soiled for several times with new bricks replacing old ones. It has developed puddles in different points. That is why rain water gets stranded in these holes.
Due to stagnated rain water in front of shops, customers feel uneasy to pass dirty water. In many cases shop goods get destroyed because of submergence.
Transports are getting turtle frequently injuring passengers.
A regular rickshaw-puller of the road Azmil Islam said, "We get it very trouble to ply rickshaw on this point of the road. A little rain gets the road under water. So, we are committing accidents with passengers."
Proprietor of Maa-Moni Pharmacy Ripon Das said, the worse condition of the road has been prevailing for about last three years.  "A little rain submerges my shop. Businessmen have to face untold suffering," he added.
Owner of Ujjal Gift Corner Abul Fazal said, if the road would be kept clean regularly, such water-logging would not be created.  Rain water does not get receded due to blocked road.  "We are finding none to get rid of this suffering," he added.
Tea Shopper Bakul Das in the bazar said, mostly students face trouble on the day of rainfall; then walking can't be possible on the road.
Chairman of Pachwimjuri Union Md Anfar Ali said, "I have talked with highest authorities in this regard. We are hoping that the improving work will begin soon."
Assistant Engineer of Kulaura Sub-Division of the RHD (Roads and Highways) Tarikul Islam said,tender has been called for bringing one kilometre road stretch from JuriChoumohani to college road under RCC paving. The paving work will start within next one month, he added.


