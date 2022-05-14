Video
Published : Saturday, 14 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204
Our Correspondents

Abdur Razzak Chowdhury
LAXMIPUR: Freedom Fighter (FF) Abdur Razzak Chowdhury of Kamalnagar Upazila died of heart failure at a hospital in the district town at dawn on Wednesday. He was 76.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in Baraitala area under Torabganj Union in the upazila.
Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the area.
FF Abdur Razzak left behind his wife, two sons, three daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Abdul Hye Khan Pathan
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Abdul Hye Khan Pathan, retired head teacher of Nurul Amin Khan Pathan High School in Gouripur Upazila of the district, died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital at dawn on Tuesday. He was 70.
His first namaz-e-janaza was held on Nurul Amin Khan Pathan High School Field and second namaz-e-janaza on Ichhulia Primary School premises.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in Ichhulia Village.
He left behind his wife, three sons, two daughters and many well-wishers to ourn his death.


