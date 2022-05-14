Ten killed, 24 injured in road mishaps

A total of 10 people including a government official and an elderly woman have been killed and at least 24 others injured in separate road accidents in 10 districts- Joypurhat, Thakurgaon, Kurigram, Rajbari, Brahmanbaria, Faridpur, Munshiganj, Jashore, Rajshahi and Dinajpur, in five days.

JOYPURHAT: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Bagjana area under Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sharif Rahman Sagar, 30, son of Azizar Rahman, hailed from Notunbabupara Village under Syedpur Upazila in Nilphamari District.

The injured person is Jeet Mohanta, son of Shuvan Mohanta, a resident of Panchbibi Upazila.

Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Hanif Paribahan' from Hili hit a mango-laden pickup van in Bagjana area at around 9:30 am, leaving the driver of the pickup van dead on the spot and another injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

The injured was taken to Panchbibi Upazila Health Complex.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchbibi Police Station (PS) Palash Chandra Deb confirmed the incident.

THAKURGAON: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Ranisankail Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Bishal Chandra Roy, 9, son of Haren Chandra Roy, a resident of Dhang Dhang Para Village under Bachor union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a brick-laden tractor coming from the opposite direction hit Bishal in Futani Town Bridge area on the Nekmorad-Katihar Road at noon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ranisankail PS OC Jahid Iqbal confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Habibur Rahman, 36, a resident of Nilphamari District. He worked as a medical representative at Opsonin Pharmaceutical Company at Rajarhat.

Police and local sources said Habibur was going to Rajarhat from Nazim Khan Bazar at noon riding by a motorcycle.

At one stage, a truck hit the motorcycle in the area on the Rajarhat-Nazim Khan Road, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Rajarhat PS OC Raju Sarker confirmed the incident.

RAJBARI: A government official was killed in a road accident in Goalanda Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mojibur Rahman, 52, son of late Mozammel Haque, hailed from Saturia Upazila in Manikganj District. He was an assistant poverty alleviation officer of Goalanda Upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Mojibur from behind in Goalanda Bus Stand area at around 9:30 am, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Goalanda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mojibur dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ahladipur Highway PS Zillur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Raqib, 14, son of late Mukaddas Mia, a resident of Khariala Village in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Raqib was running a tractor in absence of its driver at around 11am.

At one stage, the tractor turned turtle after losing its control over the steering in front of Khariala Jahan Brick Field, which left him severely injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Raqib dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Shivpur Police Outpost In-Charge SI Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident.

BHANGA, FARIDPUR: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Bhanga upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sohel Biswas, 35, son of Alamgir Biswash, a resident of Sare Satroshi Village under Sadarpur Upazila in the district.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle crushed into a roadside truck from behind after its rider Sohel lost control over the steering at early hours, which left him critically injured.

Later, Sohel succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Bhanga Highway PS OC Hamid Uddin Ahmed confirmed the incident.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Two persons were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Nur Nabi, 14, son of Nurul Haque, a resident of Khaiagaon Village, and Azad, 41, a resident of Mashuraganj Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a truck coming from the opposite direction hit an auto-rickshaw in Dakbanglo area in the morning, leaving its passenger Nur Nabi dead on the spot and three others were injured.

On the other hand, a private car hit Azad in Mashuragaon area at around 9am, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Patabhog Union Parishad Chairman Hamidullah Khan confirmed the matter.

SHARSHA, JASHORE: A man, who was injured in a road accident in Sharsha Upazila of the district, died at Neuroscience Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Sumon Mahmud, 32, son of late Yaar Ali, was a resident of Narayanpur Village under Benapole Port PS in the upazila. He was the general secretary of Benapole Municipality Unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sumon was returning home from Benapole Bazar at the night of May 7 riding by a motorcycle.

At that time, his motorcycle collided with another motorbike in the municipal town, which left Sumon seriously injured.

Critically injured Sumon was rushed to Jashore Sadar Hospital first and later, shifted to Neuroscience Hospital in Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment.

RAJSHAHI: At least 20 people were injured in a road accident in Godagari Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The accident took place in CNB area under Godagari Municipality at around 1:30pm.

Local sources said a Chapainawabganj-bound passenger-laden bus from Rajshahi turned turtle after losing its control over the steering in CNB area, which left at least 20 of its passengers injured.

Being informed, police and fire service personnel from Godagari Station rushed in and took the injured to Godagari 31-bed Upazila Hospital.

Of the injured, two were shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Godagari Model PS OC Kamrul Islam confirmed the incident.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: An elderly woman, who was injured in a road accident in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district, succumbed to her injuries at Dinajpur Zia Heart Foundation Hospital on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Amena Begum, 80, was a resident of the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Amena Begum was going to her daughter's house on May 7 riding by an auto-rickshaw.

At around 6pm, she fell from the auto-rickshaw in Pakurtali area adjacent to Beltali Bazar under Abdulpur Union after entangling her clothes with a wheel of the vehicle, which left the woman seriously injured.

Injured Amena Begum was taken to Dinajpur Zia Heart Foundation Hospital.

Later, she succumbed to her injuries there at around 4pm on Monday while undergoing treatment.











