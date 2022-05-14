Man held for raping step-daughter at Kamalnagar

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, May 13: Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his 13-year-old step-daughter in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district.

The accused has been living at his father-in-law's house since his marriage with the rape survivor's mother three years back.

On Wednesday, when the girl's mother went to her sister's house, the accused raped the girl after spiking her juice with sleeping pills. The girl narrated her ordeal to her aunt the next morning, following which police were informed and a complaint was lodged.

A case has been filed and the accused has been arrested.

The girl has been sent for a medical test.

Mohammad Solaiman, officer-in-charge of Kamalnagar Police Station, confirmed the matter.





















