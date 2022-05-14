Video
Saturday, 14 May, 2022
Countryside

Six drown in four districts

Published : Saturday, 14 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Six people including four minor girls drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Mymensingh, Dinajpur, Natore and Rangamati, in two days.
MYMENSINGH: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Gafargaon and Nandail upazilas of the district on Wednesday and Thursday.
A minor girl drowned in a river in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Anisha, 5, daughter of Abdur Razzak, a resident of Angari Village under Tangabar Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Anisha drowned in the Banar River in the afternoon while she was playing near its bank.
Later, her relatives spotted the body floating in the river and recovered it.
On the other hand, a minor girl drowned in a pond in Nandail Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Tisha Moni, 2, daughter of Rajib Mia, a resident of Charpara Village under Kharua Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Tisha Moni fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while she was playing beside it.
GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: A minor child drowned in the Karatoa River in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Arzina Khatun, 5, daughter of Ariful Islam, a resident of Shahargachhi Machhua Para area under Ghoraghat Municipality.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Arzina went to visit her maternal grandparents' house in Hothatpara Village in the upazila.
However, she went missing in the Karatoa River there at around 1pm while playing beside it.
Later, locals recovered her body from the river after three hours of hectic search.  
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A minor girl drowned in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon on her eighth birthday.
The deceased was identified as Tania Khatun, 8, daughter of Rafiqul Islam of Chandrakhaira Village in Bagatipara Upazila of the district.
Local sources said Tania along with her friends went to the Nandakuja River at around 12pm to take bath.
At one stage, she went missing in the river.
Later, her body was recovered from the river in Ramagari Ghat area of Baraigram Upazila after three hours of her missing.
KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Two tourists drowned in the Karnaphuli River in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Lokesh Boidya, 19, and Apurba Saha, 19, hailed from Chattogram.
Local sources said six eleventh graders of a college in Chattogram came to visit Kapta at noon.
They were taking bath in the Karnaphuli River at around 12pm. At one stage, Lokesh and Apurba went missing there.


