

Launch services of six upazilas with Rangamati stopped for water shortage in Kaptai Lake

The launch movement now continues from Langadu Upazila to Kathali Beel, which is expected to close within a few days.

Local inhabitants Abdul Alim and Sumata Chamka said, "We are suffering a lot. We can't transport seasonal fruits to the market, even our essential goods."

Moin Uddin Selim, president of Rangamati Launch Owners Association, said, this situation had never happened before; the launch was in operation for 12 months. But now it is difficult to operate launch six months a year. As a result, the workers in this sector are also becoming unemployed.

"Every year, we hear initiative will be taken to start excavation work, but it does not happen later on. If the lake is not dredged, the level of this misery will increase every year," Selim added.

When asked about the excavation of the lake, Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said, "The Ministry of Water Resources informed me that an initiative has been taken by the Ministry of Shipping. But I still don't have any information about this."













