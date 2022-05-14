Video
Eight killed in Gopalganj road accident      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Ticket counters in National Museum, Ahsan Manzil must

Published : Saturday, 14 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143

Dear Sir
Places like Ahsan Manzil and Bangladesh National Museum witness huge crowd in Eid Holiday. But the people who are come to these places, mostly are troubled and frustrated due to the ongoing ticket problems. At both places, tickets are only available online and no physical ticket counter is in service.

Online tickets are not easy to get due to server problems and complexity. People who are already at the Museum gate, anxiously try online and eventually fail,  therefore many of them buy tickets in black market in two to ten times higher price than actual prices.

Our question is why there are no physical ticket counters yet where Covid-19 transmission has reasonably decreased.  Most people prefer physical counters as the registration and payment process online is not equally easy to all people. The authorities can solve all of these problems by returning to offline tickets. Without availing tickets to physical counters indicates their sheer negligence towards people's sufferings. Often at the museum's gate, enraged people are fighting and screaming in want of tickets.  We urge the authorities to solve this matter by providing sufficient tickets in physical counters.

Jeba Tasnim Binta Alamgir
Student, University of Dhaka



