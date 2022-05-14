Eid Recipe

Video
Saturday, 14 May, 2022
Published : Saturday, 14 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

Farzana Anwar Emon Owner Farzana�s Cuisine And Gastronomy Bengali Cuisine

Doi Bora

Ingredients:
Maskolai Dal (soaked)- 120 gm
Black Pepper- 1% tsp
Red Chili Powder- 1 tsp
Coriander Powder- 1 tsp
Cumin Powder- 1 tsp
Sugar- 2 tbsp
Mint Paste-Coriander Paste-Tamarind Paste-Salt Water-Yogurt

Method:
Soak the lentil overnight, grind & mix. Then make ball shapes & deep fry. After that instantly, soak it in salt water for a few seconds. Then in a bowl take yogurt and add all the spices. Drop one by one doi bora in it. Let cool.




Malai Kebab

Ingredients:
Chicken Breast- 250 gm
Yogurt- 150 gm
Milk- 50 ml
Sweet Yogurt- 30 gm
Sweet Fennel Powder- 20 gm
Black Pepper- 2 gm
Pineapple Juice/Lemon Juice- 2 tbsp
Ghee/ Oil- 20 ml
Salt- to taste
Sugar/ Honey- to taste
Method:
Cube cut chicken breast piece. Marinate at least 2 hours with yogurt milk, sweet yogurt & all the ingredients provided. In a heated pan place brush oil/ghee, and one by one string all the cubed together in a baboo stick, place on the pan, cook one side until its color becomes pale. In between cooking, coat with oil/ghee. After it turns to the perfect color. Serve with hot Nan, Pickle.



