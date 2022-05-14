

Farzana Anwar Emon Owner Farzana�s Cuisine And Gastronomy Bengali Cuisine



Doi Bora



Ingredients:

Maskolai Dal (soaked)- 120 gm

Black Pepper- 1% tsp

Red Chili Powder- 1 tsp

Coriander Powder- 1 tsp

Cumin Powder- 1 tsp

Sugar- 2 tbsp

Mint Paste-Coriander Paste-Tamarind Paste-Salt Water-Yogurt



Method:

Eid Recipe









Malai Kebab



Ingredients:

Chicken Breast- 250 gm

Yogurt- 150 gm

Milk- 50 ml

Sweet Yogurt- 30 gm

Sweet Fennel Powder- 20 gm

Black Pepper- 2 gm

Pineapple Juice/Lemon Juice- 2 tbsp

Ghee/ Oil- 20 ml

Salt- to taste

Sugar/ Honey- to taste

Eid Recipe

Method:

Cube cut chicken breast piece. Marinate at least 2 hours with yogurt milk, sweet yogurt & all the ingredients provided. In a heated pan place brush oil/ghee, and one by one string all the cubed together in a baboo stick, place on the pan, cook one side until its color becomes pale. In between cooking, coat with oil/ghee. After it turns to the perfect color. Serve with hot Nan, Pickle. Doi BoraIngredients:Maskolai Dal (soaked)- 120 gmBlack Pepper- 1% tspRed Chili Powder- 1 tspCoriander Powder- 1 tspCumin Powder- 1 tspSugar- 2 tbspMint Paste-Coriander Paste-Tamarind Paste-Salt Water-YogurtMethod:Soak the lentil overnight, grind & mix. Then make ball shapes & deep fry. After that instantly, soak it in salt water for a few seconds. Then in a bowl take yogurt and add all the spices. Drop one by one doi bora in it. Let cool.Malai KebabIngredients:Chicken Breast- 250 gmYogurt- 150 gmMilk- 50 mlSweet Yogurt- 30 gmSweet Fennel Powder- 20 gmBlack Pepper- 2 gmPineapple Juice/Lemon Juice- 2 tbspGhee/ Oil- 20 mlSalt- to tasteSugar/ Honey- to tasteMethod:Cube cut chicken breast piece. Marinate at least 2 hours with yogurt milk, sweet yogurt & all the ingredients provided. In a heated pan place brush oil/ghee, and one by one string all the cubed together in a baboo stick, place on the pan, cook one side until its color becomes pale. In between cooking, coat with oil/ghee. After it turns to the perfect color. Serve with hot Nan, Pickle.