

Rainy day in style

Rain always makes the poets, writers and others romantic and they wrote a lot about it. But sadly always it can't make us romantic. There are so many reasons that why it can't make us love with it now.

Most of the time you will see, heavy rain turned many parts of the capital into swamps, paralysing normal life and creating a traffic chaos. Thoroughfares, lanes and bylanes were partially or fully submerged in those areas. At places, human waste and dirt came out of sewers. It is so normal that these days, we become annoyed when rain falls.

But when at home, everyone enjoys it to the fullest. Rainy days means khichuri, beef, eggs or other foods for most of the people who do not encounter the worst of the rainy season.

In this season, apart from food, you have to look at your fashion and style too as you may have to out of the home comfort for your work and other purposes. Experts said Knee-length skirts and capris are the best option for this season though most of the female in our country is used to wear salwar, kamiz or saree. In our country's perspective leggings could be best option if anyone has any reservation about skirts. We should go for half sleeves or sleeveless and frilly, flowing clothes. Use of synthetic clothes should be increased as they dry easily after getting drenched.

Shorts or jeans - always a winning decision for male in rainy day. Shorts are an absolute must-have for summer and are another great option for looking good in rainy weather. For a sporty and casual look, combine them with a cool statement t-shirt or a crop top. Chunky, waterproof sneakers are the perfect choice to complete the look.

In our country most of the people put on sandals but it may not be as good-looking as shoes. But it's super comfortable to wear during the rains. You won't have to worry about any damage because, who cares, right? It's just a sandal.

Last but not the least, you need to carry an umbrella which also should be strong and fashionable. Apart from umbrella, you can't counter the rain in Bangladesh as it comes with heavy wind more often. So the umbrella should strong. There is no way you can let rain wreck your rainy season dress and stop you from being fashionably ready.

Apart from rainy season clothes, make-up is part of everyday beauty routine so always select beauty products from the waterproof collection. Do not forget to use sunscreen before applying other products. Waterproof kajal, lipstick, and compact will do the trick for you.

















You also can wear a good trench coat in a classic color. A quality trench should cover you adequately without making you look like you're wearing a shapeless bag. Put rubber boots, or Wellingtons, on your feet. A cute pair of Wellies can instantly brighten a rainy-day outfit.