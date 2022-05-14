

Mother’s Day celebration with the best TV

Televisions are a significant part of our lives, keeping us company in our personal moments. However, This makes entertainment easier to find for relatively lesser tech-savvy individuals, like our mothers.

Mothers have always made sure to give us the best of everything: food, clothing, gifts, or even education. On special occasions like Mother's Day, it comes as our opportunity to reciprocate the love and affection. For stay-at-home mothers like Begum Hosne Ara, being alone the entire day without much to do can get very tedious, with television being the only escape to cut the loneliness.









Redwan, the only child of Begum Hosne Ara (a former school teacher), works as an accountant at a reputed private firm in Dhaka. Due to excessive workload, he reaches home late most days of the week. His mother used to await his arrival all day without much else to do at home. Although they had a television, it's small screen, and recurring technical issues made it very annoying to watch. Hence, this year for Mother's Day, Redwan decided to buy a new TV as a gift for his mother. Confused about the numerous TV brands available in the market, he asked for recommendations from his near ones. One of his colleagues then suggested that he choose a television from Samsung, a brand that has been securing the position of the global number one television brand for 16 years. Without any ado, he went to his nearest outlet and brought home Samsung's Crystal 4K UHD TV as a way to express his love and care for his mother.