Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 2:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Eight killed in Gopalganj road accident      
latest Eight killed in Gopalganj road accident      
Home Women's Own

Shaba’s Naqia a solution for pure food products

Published : Saturday, 14 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Women\'s Own Report

Shaba’s Naqia a solution for pure food products

Shaba’s Naqia a solution for pure food products

Pure food is the most wanted thing for everyone, specially for the city dwellers who hardly have any chance to consume fresh food. But it is the million dollar question from where they would get pure food. You just can't believe everyone that they could provide you the fresh and pure food. You have to find out a proper channel to get that most wanted thing. But luckily a lady, named Shaba Binte Amin emerged as a pure food provider for you.
Shaba is the name of a dreamer who has already become popular by delivering pure food to the city dwellers. She dreamt to serve the masse people with authentic and pure products while the market is full of impurities and adulterated foods. Shaba's online business platform 'Naqia' has gained the hope of millions of people with its authentic products.
Pure ghee from Satkhira and pure honey from the Sundarbans, popularly known as 'Khalisa Madhu' to the locals, have made their way to Naqia. Ahead of these two products, hundreds of items have been added to Naqia's menu. Among them are pure mustard oil, linseed oil and coconut oil. Naqia is now the city's trusted source for adulterated food.
Shaba's vision is to spread authenticity to all people of the country. Not only that, but Shaba is also working with the traditional clothes of Bangladesh. Her target is to introduce the local weavers of our country worldwide. She has another page named from her name- 'Shaba' which is working on this venture. Its objective is to introduce rural weavers to everyone, to introduce our country to the world.
By doing those so many things Shaba Binte Amin has become an icon of women entrepreneurship in our country. It's been only six years, Naqia started its journey, having the vision to serve people with authentic and organic products. About the reason behind Naqia'a success, Shaba said, "I've been getting a very good response in a very short time. The reason is that my profit range is very low and I never compromise on product quality. This is what almost all customers want, quality products and reasonable prices. I always try to give these two things, so I have a lot of repeat customers."
Shaba Binte Amin wants to move forward with the country's heritage and culture which inspire her to work with local products. Utilizing social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram to bring domestic adulteration-free products to the doorsteps of shoppers, is undoubtedly a commendable initiative.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Addressing stress for women over 50
Mother’s Day celebration with the best TV
Shaba’s Naqia a solution for pure food products
Moisturize your skin
Sharing more time together deepens relationship
Bangladesh can do more for breast and cervical cancer control
Pedicure at home
Sumi a multitalented lady ready to lit up society


Latest News
Chases, counter chases between Dhaka College and Ideal College students
Rain likely in parts of country
Ruling party in Finland set to announce NATO decision
Tigers seek redemption in 1st Test against Sri Lanka
Minor siblings drown in Bandarban
Cattle trader killed in Pabna road mishap
India bans wheat export after decadal high in prices reported
Man's body recovered in Rajshahi
School teacher commits suicide in Netrakona
North Korea confirms 21 new deaths as it battles COVID-19
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
67 individuals, organisations get BB remittance award
Bangladesh will never be like Sri Lanka: Quader
Queen Elizabeth's rare public appearance amid health concerns
Domingo emphasizes on playing well for full five days
Three govt officials sued for rape of domestic help
'I had the feeling that Bangabandhu was roaming in Kolkata': Goutam Ghose
First image of black hole at Milky Way's centre revealed
Firefighters check a plane which caught fire after veering off the runway
11 dead, 31 rescued after boat capsizes near Puerto Rico
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft