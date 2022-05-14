

Shaba’s Naqia a solution for pure food products

Shaba is the name of a dreamer who has already become popular by delivering pure food to the city dwellers. She dreamt to serve the masse people with authentic and pure products while the market is full of impurities and adulterated foods. Shaba's online business platform 'Naqia' has gained the hope of millions of people with its authentic products.

Pure ghee from Satkhira and pure honey from the Sundarbans, popularly known as 'Khalisa Madhu' to the locals, have made their way to Naqia. Ahead of these two products, hundreds of items have been added to Naqia's menu. Among them are pure mustard oil, linseed oil and coconut oil. Naqia is now the city's trusted source for adulterated food.

Shaba's vision is to spread authenticity to all people of the country. Not only that, but Shaba is also working with the traditional clothes of Bangladesh. Her target is to introduce the local weavers of our country worldwide. She has another page named from her name- 'Shaba' which is working on this venture. Its objective is to introduce rural weavers to everyone, to introduce our country to the world.

By doing those so many things Shaba Binte Amin has become an icon of women entrepreneurship in our country. It's been only six years, Naqia started its journey, having the vision to serve people with authentic and organic products. About the reason behind Naqia'a success, Shaba said, "I've been getting a very good response in a very short time. The reason is that my profit range is very low and I never compromise on product quality. This is what almost all customers want, quality products and reasonable prices. I always try to give these two things, so I have a lot of repeat customers."

Shaba Binte Amin wants to move forward with the country's heritage and culture which inspire her to work with local products. Utilizing social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram to bring domestic adulteration-free products to the doorsteps of shoppers, is undoubtedly a commendable initiative.













