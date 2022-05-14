Video
Women's Own

Moisturize your skin

Published : Saturday, 14 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Women\'s Own Desk

Moisturize your skin

Moisturize your skin

Moisturizing doesn't just feel great, it can help keep your skin clear, smooth, and wrinkle-free in the future.
Moisturizing reduces the chances of skin problems: Using the right kind of moisturizer for your skin can help maintain its balance. When skin is too dry or too oily, many common skin problems like acne start to pop up. According to dermatologist Dr. Ted Lain, if your skin tends to be oily, you should look for lotions instead of creams, and try to find a moisturizer with exfoliant ingredient. If your skin tends to be dry, look for a cream - they tend to have a higher oil content.
Moisturizing can reduce the appearance of other blemishes: Freshly moisturized skin has a healthy sheen, which can even out any existing blemishes. Some moisturizers have some tint or self-tanner that can work with any skin tone.
Moisturizing helps your skin stay young: The most sensitive areas of your skin - the face, ears, neck, and chest - replace themselves more often than any other area on your skin. This daily loss of skin cells leaves these areas vulnerable to the dryness and the elements - in fact, they are highest-risk areas for skin cancer. Moisturizing can help give your sensitive skin the boost it needs to repair itself and stay healthy.
Moisturizing fights wrinkles: That plump, firm feeling in your face after moisturizing isn't an illusion. According to the British Journal of Dermatology, people with properly moisturized skin accumulate wrinkles at just a fraction of the rate of those with dry skin.
It's the perfect end to a hot shower: Let's face it - a hot shower feels great and invigorating, but it strips the moisture right out of your skin. Taking just a minute to put on some moisturizer will make sure your skin isn't only clean, but protected from the stresses of the day and feeling great.
Make sure you're choosing a moisturizer that works for your skin. Burke Williams has moisturizing products that work for any kind of skin, from dry to oily. If you already have a favorite moisturizer and want to boost it to the next level, add a few drops of the H2V Moisture Enhance serum - it pumps up your moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid and humectants to give you the ultimate hydration experience.


« PreviousNext »

