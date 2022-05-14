Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 2:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Eight killed in Gopalganj road accident      
latest Eight killed in Gopalganj road accident      
Home Literature

Dream Sage

Published : Saturday, 14 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Md Habibur Rahaman

Dream Sage

Dream Sage

Time start caravanto own way.

Lonely mendicant
always singing
the lunatic of love
on the mint of my heart.

Just advance the footstep,
 crossed the fence of sun
 like the young green grass.

I have drunk the love
 after the depth of darkness.

Heard the spiritual music
 from the milk way.

Life is a demonstrative object
 in a decorative showcase.

The untouched dream
 should not be reached
on the avenue.

They are always
stumbling on the alley.

Lost forever
on the midway
like morning dew.

If I could be a bride
 like shell on the top
of the peace.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dream Sage
Time, the Absolute Being
Exclusive interview of Shagufta Sharmeen Tania
Darwar-e- Shayeeri
Butterfly
Remembering my mother
Three poems celebrating Eid
Soul aches...


Latest News
Chases, counter chases between Dhaka College and Ideal College students
Rain likely in parts of country
Ruling party in Finland set to announce NATO decision
Tigers seek redemption in 1st Test against Sri Lanka
Minor siblings drown in Bandarban
Cattle trader killed in Pabna road mishap
India bans wheat export after decadal high in prices reported
Man's body recovered in Rajshahi
School teacher commits suicide in Netrakona
North Korea confirms 21 new deaths as it battles COVID-19
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
67 individuals, organisations get BB remittance award
Bangladesh will never be like Sri Lanka: Quader
Queen Elizabeth's rare public appearance amid health concerns
Domingo emphasizes on playing well for full five days
Three govt officials sued for rape of domestic help
'I had the feeling that Bangabandhu was roaming in Kolkata': Goutam Ghose
First image of black hole at Milky Way's centre revealed
Firefighters check a plane which caught fire after veering off the runway
11 dead, 31 rescued after boat capsizes near Puerto Rico
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft