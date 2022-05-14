

Dream Sage



Lonely mendicant

always singing

the lunatic of love

on the mint of my heart.



Just advance the footstep,

crossed the fence of sun

like the young green grass.



I have drunk the love

after the depth of darkness.



Heard the spiritual music

from the milk way.



Life is a demonstrative object

in a decorative showcase.



The untouched dream

should not be reached

on the avenue.



They are always

stumbling on the alley.



Lost forever

on the midway

like morning dew.



If I could be a bride

like shell on the top

of the peace. Time start caravanto own way.Lonely mendicantalways singingthe lunatic of loveon the mint of my heart.Just advance the footstep,crossed the fence of sunlike the young green grass.I have drunk the loveafter the depth of darkness.Heard the spiritual musicfrom the milk way.Life is a demonstrative objectin a decorative showcase.The untouched dreamshould not be reachedon the avenue.They are alwaysstumbling on the alley.Lost foreveron the midwaylike morning dew.If I could be a bridelike shell on the topof the peace.