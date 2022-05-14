|
Dream Sage
|
Time start caravanto own way.
Lonely mendicant
always singing
the lunatic of love
on the mint of my heart.
Just advance the footstep,
crossed the fence of sun
like the young green grass.
I have drunk the love
after the depth of darkness.
Heard the spiritual music
from the milk way.
Life is a demonstrative object
in a decorative showcase.
The untouched dream
should not be reached
on the avenue.
They are always
stumbling on the alley.
Lost forever
on the midway
like morning dew.
If I could be a bride
like shell on the top
of the peace.