Time, the Absolute Being

I place time longitudinally like a spreadsheetI navigate on it as I tread on earth, striding upheavals

Laid lengthwise, to me, a bumpy universe it appears

I meet, while ambling, senses as vibrant as agile souls.



A heart brimming with ecstasies, ahead I trudge

Unbeknownst to me, into grimy mires I tramp.

Murky schemes encircle me, my clarities they pierce

Yet, must I proceed, for it is why time adorns my lodge.



Lives, incidents, thoughts, ideas, vibes and feels

Come alive as humans like seasons calm and tense

I meet them or my path they pace

With splendours, they embalm my sense.



Many a space unwittingly do I stamp and cross

Quest the divinity that I nourish deep inside.

Again, a saviour turns up, time, it is as I know

Blossomed with deific floras, upright senses it retains.



By turns, otherwise, uncouth realities it inadvertently hosts

Sooner, with cogitations adorned with grace for all

Like blooming greens twirling with breezes

Escalating cheery radiances, it grows and glows.



Hence, I gait on time, happy with the bounties it gives

If all that emit not a sense nor fruit, but sorrows and grief

It offers an insatiate hunger for anything I relish

As all that emanate auras, me with gratitude it fills.





The poet is assistant professor & Head, Department of English

Pundra University of Science and Technology, Bogura











