|
Time, the Absolute Being
|
I place time longitudinally like a spreadsheetI navigate on it as I tread on earth, striding upheavals
Laid lengthwise, to me, a bumpy universe it appears
I meet, while ambling, senses as vibrant as agile souls.
A heart brimming with ecstasies, ahead I trudge
Unbeknownst to me, into grimy mires I tramp.
Murky schemes encircle me, my clarities they pierce
Yet, must I proceed, for it is why time adorns my lodge.
Lives, incidents, thoughts, ideas, vibes and feels
Come alive as humans like seasons calm and tense
I meet them or my path they pace
With splendours, they embalm my sense.
Many a space unwittingly do I stamp and cross
Quest the divinity that I nourish deep inside.
Again, a saviour turns up, time, it is as I know
Blossomed with deific floras, upright senses it retains.
By turns, otherwise, uncouth realities it inadvertently hosts
Sooner, with cogitations adorned with grace for all
Like blooming greens twirling with breezes
Escalating cheery radiances, it grows and glows.
Hence, I gait on time, happy with the bounties it gives
If all that emit not a sense nor fruit, but sorrows and grief
It offers an insatiate hunger for anything I relish
As all that emanate auras, me with gratitude it fills.
The poet is assistant professor & Head, Department of English
Pundra University of Science and Technology, Bogura