Friday, 13 May, 2022, 8:28 PM
Indian court rejects BJP leader's petition to open 22 Taj

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Mahal rooms

LUCKNOW, May 12: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Thursday rejected a petition seeking directives to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to open 22 locked rooms of the Taj Mahal in Agra.
A division bench of justices DK Upadhyay and Subhash Vidyarthi observed that the petition is not maintainable.
The court added that the petitioner was seeking exploration of some facts
by opening the locked rooms in the four-storey structure.
The petitioner wanted to ascertain whether Hindu gods or scriptures exist inside these rooms.
The court added that it cannot adjudicate on such issues where expertise is required.
It is outside the scope and authority of the court to order research or study on the issue, added the court while rejecting the petition.
The petition lies outside the powers of judicial review, said the court.     -HT



« PreviousNext »

