Shamim president, Arif GS for Faridpur district AL

FARIDPUR, May 12: Shamim Haque was declared on Thursday as the president of Faridpur district unit Awami League while Shah Md Arif as general secretary.

Mirza Azam, MP, an organizing secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, declared their names at its triennial council on Govt Rajendra College campus.

AL presidium members Kazi Zafarullah, Dr Abdur Razzaque, Shajahan Khan, Lt Colonel (rtd) Faruk Khan, Abdur Rahman, advocate Jahangir Kabir

Nanak, joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretaries Mirza Azam, BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain, publicity and publication secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, president and secretary of Faridpur district AL Subal Chandra Saha and Syed Masud Hossain were present.

Earlier Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader inaugurated the council. -BSS