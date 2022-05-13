BNP to decide on joining polls after AL quits: Fakhrul



BNP leader Mirza Abbas addressing a protest rally on Thursday organized by the party's Dhaka Metropolitan North and South in front of the National Press Club opposing AL's plan to distribute parliamentary seats in the next general elections. PHOTO: OBSERVER

He said it at the bicycle rally inaugural programme organized by the district BNP at Shaheed Suhrawardy ground in Lalmonirhat on Thursday.

Fakhrul said, "The main issue is not whether the election vote cast through EVM, or through ballot papers. The main thing is that this illegitimate government must resign and hand over power to a neutral government. That neutral government will form a new election commission. There will be no election before that."

"All the imprisoned leaders and activists of BNP, including the party Chairperson Khaleda Zia, must be released and all false cases must be withdraw," Fakhrul added.

Calling on all to unite and move for this, he said, "Awami League has destroyed the dream and consciousness of independence. There is no alternative to a united movement to restore this consciousness and free our leaders and activists."

Regarding the bicycle rally, the BNP Secretary General said, "We lost our democracy during the illegal government. Through this rally, a new journey of democracy has started in the whole country. Our

struggle is to bring back our lost democratic rights."

"This government disappeared more than 600 BNP leaders and activists and killed many leaders and activists. This government also destroyed the economy of the country. The people and the economy of the country are not safe during this government," he said.

Bicycle rally ended at Barbari Shaheed Abul Kashem College ground in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila. Fakhrul Islam also inaugurated the Rangpur Divisional Zia Memorial Football Tournament at 3 pm.

On the other hand, BNP leaders have alleged that, the Awami League is planning to distribute parliamentary seats in the run-up to the next parliamentary elections.

BNP leaders made the allegation at a protest rally organized by the BNP Dhaka Metropolitan North and South at the National Press Club in the capital on Thursday.

The rally protested the recent attacks on the house of BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, on the car of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Secretary General Redwan Ahmed in Cumilla and the house of BNP Chairperson's adviser Joynal Abedin.

BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas said, "There will be no election under Awami League. People will not allow seat sharing elections. Action will be taken simultaneously against the government and those who will go to the polls. "

BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas said, "The Prime Minister said that political activities will not be hindered. Soon after, Awami League attack on Khandaker Musharraf's house and Redouan's car. This means that none of the Awami League leaders and workers care Prime Minister's directions."

Another member of the BNP Standing Committee, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy alleged, "Some brokers of the Bangladesh government and neighbors are distributing parliamentary seats. These brokers will also face punishment soon."

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "Before, the place of miscreants was in jail. Now they take shelter in Awami League and its affiliated organizations. They are looting the whole country."











