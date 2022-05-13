UPDF man shot dead in Rangamati

RANGAMATI, May 12: A former member of United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) man was shot dead by some armed miscreants at Langdu and Barakal border areas of Rangamati earlier on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Lakshmi Kumar Chakma, a resident of Subalang area of Barakal upazila. He was a former member of the regional party of UPDF.

Nasir Uddin, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Barakal

Police Station, said some gunmen opened fire at Lakshmi near his home in Shilchhari area around 1:45am, leaving him dead and fled the scene immediately.

Lakshmi recently left UPDF and used to earn his bread by farming, according to the locals.

However, the OC said the motive behind the killing could not be ascertained immediately.









