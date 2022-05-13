Video
Fakhrul, BNP leaders should quit the party: Quader

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 238

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday asked his BNP counterpart Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to step down from the office for what he said his failure to lead the party in general election.
"You have no achievement to show. So instead of shouting for government's resignation you better resign," Quader said in escalating the battle of words with his political opponent.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, addressing the opening session of Faridpur district Awami League's triennial council this morning.
He further said, "The people think that all top-to-bottom leaders of the BNP including Mirza Fakhrul should resign for failing the movement and elections,"
He reminded the BNP leaders that there was 24-hour load shedding in the country during the party's rule.
In contrast, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government has now ensured cent per cent electrification of the country, Quader said.
The AL leader warned the party members against the "cuckoos of the spring" or fair weather friends inside the party.
He called for identifying those who laundered crores of money abroad using the name of Awami League.
Awami League presidium member Kazi Zafar Ullah was present as the chief
guest on the occasion.
Quader said that the Awami League must continue in power under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in order to save the country's democracy, liberation spirit and Bangladesh.
He also said that the party should be turned well-organized and smart from now to successfully face the forthcoming national elections.
The council was presided over by Faridpur District Awami League President Advocate Subal Chandra Saha. Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, SM Kamal Hossain, Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr. Abdus Sobhan Golap and Faridpur District Awami League General Secretary Syed Masud Hossain.    -UNB


