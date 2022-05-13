Ranil takes oath as SL's new PM



COLOMBO, May 12: Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka's prime minister for the sixth time on Thursday, though the veteran politician has never completed a full term in office.The 73-year-old's political career appeared to be drawing to a close beforethis week, when he agreed to helm a unity administration and help steer the South Asian island nation through a crippling economic crisis."This is a historic event," Tamil legislator Dharmalingam Sithadthan told AFP in reference to Wickremesinghe's latest return to the top office."This shows the desperate situation in our country."Wickremesinghe is the sole parliamentary representative of the United National Party, a once-powerful political force that was nearly wiped out in Sri Lanka's last elections. -AFP