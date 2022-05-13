Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 May, 2022, 8:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Money Laundering Case

Destiny-2000 Prez Harun, Chair, MD, 43 others get various jail terms

Convicts fined Tk 2,300 crore, 6-man body to return victims’ money

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242
Court Correspondent

The convicts (from left to right) are President of Destiny-2000 Harun-Ar-Rashid, Managing Director Rafiqul Amin, Chairman Mohammad Hossain being taken away from a Dhaka court to jail on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The convicts (from left to right) are President of Destiny-2000 Harun-Ar-Rashid, Managing Director Rafiqul Amin, Chairman Mohammad Hossain being taken away from a Dhaka court to jail on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A  Dhaka court on Thursday sentenced all 46 accused, including Destiny Group Managing Director Rafiqul Amin and Destiny-2000 President Lt Gen (retd) Harun-Ar-Rashid, to different terms of imprisonment in money laundering case.
Among them, Rafiqul Amin was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment with a fine of Tk 200 crore   and former army chief, Lt Gen (retd) Harun-Ar-Rashid to four years with a fine of Tk 3.5 crore.
Destiny chairman Mohammad Hossain has been sentenced to 10 years in prison with a fine of Tk 1.5 crore.
Alongside the conviction, the court fined all convicts of Tk 2300 crore. All properties of the organization confiscated earlier will go to state exchequer.
Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 delivered the verdict in presence of the eight   accused including Gen. Harun. The judge read out only conviction part of 1000-page judgement.
During the pronouncement of the judgement, Rafiqul Amin   and five others, now in jail, were produced before the court.   Gen.   Harun   and two others -- now on bail -- were also present.
After the verdict, Gen   Harun     was sent to jail with the conviction warrant.  Amin's wife Farah Diba and 36 others are now
absconding.
The rest of the accused have been sentenced to five to nine years in prison with fine.
The court also issued a directive to form a six member committee to return the money of the victim-share holders and investors.  The committee will be led by a retired High Court Justice, said ACC PP Mir Ahmed Ali Salam.
Other members  of the committee  will be  a joint secretary of  Finance Ministry , a joint secretary  of the  Co-operative Ministry , a police officer equivalent rank of  Deputy Inspector General(DIG)  of police , a Chartered Accountant   and the   Registrar  Co-operative  Society .  
The committee  will be  formed  with a view to transferring the money  in a  legal and transparent means  to the victim-share holders and investors  and it was identified as  asset distribution committee of Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society, the court  said  in its judgement observation .
Harn-ur-Rashid's lawyer Advocate Moinul Islam told the Daily Observer that his client was not a member of Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society.  He was not involved in the decision making of the society. Harun-ur-Rashid did not get justice. He will go to the High Court to appeal against this verdict.
The court recorded statements of 202, out of total 303 prosecution witnesses.
In July 2012, the Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) filed two cases with Kalabagan police station in the capital against 22 Destiny officials on the charge of laundering the money.
Two ACC investigators -- Mozahar Ali Sarder and Tawfiqul Islam -- submitted the charge sheets against 51 Destiny officials on May 4 in 2014.
According to the charge sheets, the accused misappropriated about Tk4, 200crore through its tree plantation project and the cooperative firm and laundered money abroad.
The accused embezzled the money in the name of paying salaries, honourarium, commission, incentives, and promotional costs. They transferred the money to their bank accounts and those of the group's 20 companies.
The total number of accused in the two cases is 53. Of them, 12, including Rafiqul are accused in both cases. Of the accused, Destiny chairman Mohammad Hossain and MD Rafiqul are in prison at the moment.
Apart from Mohammad Hossain,  Rafiqul and  M Harun-ur-Rashid the other convicts  in the money laundering case of Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society are -  Mohammad Gofranul Haque, Mohammad Saeed-ur-Rahman, Mezbah Uddin, Syed Sajjad Hossain, Irfan Ahmed, Farah Diba, Jamshed Ara Chowdhury, Sheikh Taibur Rahman, Nepal Chandra Biswas, Zakir Hossain, Azad Rahman, Akbar Hossain, Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad, Saidul Islam Khan, Sumon Ali Khan, Shirin Akhtar, Rafiqul Islam Sarkar, Mojibur Rahman, Didarul Alam, M Haider Uzzaman , Joynal Abedin, Kazi Md. Fazlul Karim, Mollah Al Amin, Shafiul Islam, Ziaul Haque Mollah, Sikder Kabirul Islam, Firoz Alam, Omar Farooq, Sunil Baran Karmakar, Farid Akhtar, S Sahiduzzaman Choyan, Abdur Rahman, Sakibuzzaman, SM Ahsanul Kabir, AHM Au , GM Golam Kibria, Atiqur Rahman, Khandaker Benazir Ahmed, AKM Safiullah, Shah Alam, Delwar Hossain, Jasmine Akter and Shafiqul Haque.
ACC public prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam said the same court was hearing the case filed on the allegations of embezzling money from investors in the name of Destiny Tree Plantation Limited and laundering these funds.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian court rejects BJP leader's petition to open 22 Taj
Russia warns West over risk of conflict with NATO
Shamim president, Arif GS for Faridpur district AL
BNP to decide on joining polls after AL quits: Fakhrul
UPDF man shot dead in Rangamati
5 cops suspended for assaulting journos in Ctg
Fakhrul, BNP leaders should quit the party: Quader
Ranil takes oath as SL's new PM


Latest News
Bangladesh, India hold JCM on peaceful uses of nuclear energy
Rifat gets AL nomination in Comilla city polls
3 killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka
Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘temporarily on hold’
Slain Al Jazeera journalist to be laid to rest in Jerusalem
Ashutosh president, Sarwar secretary of LRF
Fish, egg, lentil, onion, garlic prices go up in market
Domingo emphasizes on playing well for full five days
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
Two motorcyclists killed in Rajshahi road crash
Most Read News
Russia threatens to retaliate as Finland seeks NATO membership 'without delay'
Destiny MD Rafiqul jailed for 12 yrs, Harun 4 yrs
No scope to take Hefazat’s statement lightly: Gono Commission
Bangladesh reports 51 Covid cases
Primary teachers recruitment test results published, 40,862 pass
Huawei Technologies willing to support RMG sector in renewable energy: BGMEA
Asian Games Hockey: Bangladesh reach semis beating Singapore 1-0
Sri Lankan president to appoint new PM, cabinet this week
North Korea reports 1st COVID cases, orders lockdown
Trader hoards 31,008 litres soybean oil in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft