Govt confirms bar on needless foreign tours of public servants

The government has asked the authorities concerned to stop foreign tours for their officials except any special occasion. Giving the directives, the Finance Division under the Ministry of Finance on Thursday issued a circular and forwarded to all government offices for complying with the decision.

In the circular, the ministry said that low priority foreign trips including exposure visits, study tour, Annual Performance Agreement (APA) and innovation tour and workshops or seminars have been banned for all government officials until further

notice.

The circular also said that the decision was taken in the context of post-Covid economic recovery and ongoing global crisis.

Earlier on Wednesday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal told media that the government will not undertake costly but low-priority projects like making a new road, construction or repairing a building or buying new cars now.

"We are postponing the projects that require foreign currencies while the delayed implementation will not hurt the economy eventually. It's not that the wheel of economy and the ongoing development activities will be stooped. The luxury materials can be procured after one month, two months or six months. Till the situation is normalized, those will remain stopped. But, it would not stop for the commodities," he added.

Bangladesh Bank has already been discouraging imports of expensive cars and consumer electronics. At the time of opening the 'Letter of Credit (LC) for importing those products, at least 75 per cent of its prices has to be deposited in advance.

Apart from this, 50 per cent payment has to be made in advance for all imports except baby food, food products, energy, medicine, agriculture and export oriented industries. Earlier, the goods could be imported by depositing 25 per cent of its price money.

On discouraging luxury imports, the finance minister said, "When times are hard, decisions are hard to make. The situation around the world is not the same now. We have to work in unison with the world. Decisions must be made taking into account the overall situation in the world. As long as global instability is finally being addressed, difficult decisions may have to be made."

The key factors that compelled the government to come up with the decision include spiked import cost over passing the export earnings, gradual fall in remittance until recently and dwindling foreign loans and grants for Covid 19 management.

