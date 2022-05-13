Hajj registration within May 16-18

The pilgrims of Bangladesh intending to perform Hajj this year have been asked to complete their registration within May 16-18 by paying the Hajj fees following the packages announced by the government and private agencies.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs on Thursday issued a notice. In this regard Ministry's Deputy Secretary Abul Kashem Muhammad Shahin signed the notice.

It is said that the registered pilgrims for 2020 will have to register further transferring to the newly announced Hajj packages and paying the fixed fees. Those who will not transfer or register newly, will not

be able to perform Hajj this year. Their registration will be cancelled and the money will be refunded.

However, the newly pre-registered pilgrims for 2022 will have to pay the rests of the amount of Hajj fees and complete their registration within the deadline.

It also asked all the pilgrims of government and private managements to pay their money through the bank accounts of the government and Hajj agencies instead of paying through the middlemen to avert unwanted situation including being the victim of fraudulence.

The pilgrims have been asked to submit their passports valid till January 4 of 2023. Those who don't have a passport with the valid period have been asked to renew their passports urgently for performing Hajj this year.

Earlier, Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim also made the same request to all private managed pilgrims to complete their registration by May 18.









