Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 May, 2022, 8:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

RAB seizes 99,812 litres more soybean oil in Khulna, Natore

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 271
Our Correspondents from Khulna and Natore

KHULNA, May 12: Two mobile courts have seized 99,812 litres of soybean oil hoarded in three warehouses in Khulna and Natore.
On Thursday, a mobile court run by the Rapid Action Battalion raided the warehouses at the city's Boro Bazar and recovered the stockpile. They fined the three companies a total of Tk 160,000.
Being tipped off, the authorities raided those warehouses and recovered 73,032 litres of soybean oil and 163,608 litres of palm oil, said Executive Magistrate Debashish Basak.
The court then fined Sonali Enterprise owner Pradip Saha Tk 30,000, Saha Trading owner Dilip Saha Tk 90,000 and Ranajit Biswas and Sons owner Asit Biswas Tk 40,000.
The traders in Khulna have created an artificial crisis in the market by hoarding cooking oil.
During the raids, the Mobile team team found 26,780 litres of soyabean oil and 31,800 litres of stocks of palm oil at the warehouse of  Sonali Enterprise and
31,600 litres of soyabean and 63,300 litres of palm oil at the warehouse of  'Saha Traders' and 9,580  litres of soyabean oil and 59,560 litres of stocks of palm oil at the warehouse of  Ranajit Biswas and Sons in the area.
Checking related documents, the Mobile court found that the three owners of  Sonali Enterprise, Saha Traders and Ranjit Biswas and Sons has sold soybean oil at a wholesale price of Tk 183 per litre despite instructions from the government to sell the same at Tk 180 per litre.
The owners of three traders failed to show any sales receipts.
The Mobile court fined Pradip Saha, owner of the Sonali Enterprise business establishment Tk 90,000, fined Delip Kumar Saha, owner of Saha Traders business establishment Tk 30,000 and fined Ajit Biswas, owner of Ranajit Biswas and Sons business establishment of Tk 40,000 and directed them to take necessary measures for selling their stockpiled edible oils at the government fixed prices.
Talking to The Daily Observer, Debashish Basak, said that in the ongoing crisis over soybean oil, some 72 MT of hoarded edible oils were impounded from various warehouses in Khulna city alongside making arrangements to sell those at government prices in the last few days.  He also said drives will continue in the city and district.
Meanwhile, our Natore correspondent adds authorities have seized 2,359 litres of edible oil illegally stored in five shops in Natore district town on Wednesday.
A joint team of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) and members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted the drives in the town and made the seizure, said Commanding Officer of RAB-5, Farhad Hossain.
They also imposed a cumulative fine of Tk 98,000 on the owners of the five shops and sold the seized items at the local market.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian court rejects BJP leader's petition to open 22 Taj
Russia warns West over risk of conflict with NATO
Shamim president, Arif GS for Faridpur district AL
BNP to decide on joining polls after AL quits: Fakhrul
UPDF man shot dead in Rangamati
5 cops suspended for assaulting journos in Ctg
Fakhrul, BNP leaders should quit the party: Quader
Ranil takes oath as SL's new PM


Latest News
Bangladesh, India hold JCM on peaceful uses of nuclear energy
Rifat gets AL nomination in Comilla city polls
3 killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka
Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘temporarily on hold’
Slain Al Jazeera journalist to be laid to rest in Jerusalem
Ashutosh president, Sarwar secretary of LRF
Fish, egg, lentil, onion, garlic prices go up in market
Domingo emphasizes on playing well for full five days
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
Two motorcyclists killed in Rajshahi road crash
Most Read News
Russia threatens to retaliate as Finland seeks NATO membership 'without delay'
Destiny MD Rafiqul jailed for 12 yrs, Harun 4 yrs
No scope to take Hefazat’s statement lightly: Gono Commission
Bangladesh reports 51 Covid cases
Primary teachers recruitment test results published, 40,862 pass
Huawei Technologies willing to support RMG sector in renewable energy: BGMEA
Asian Games Hockey: Bangladesh reach semis beating Singapore 1-0
Sri Lankan president to appoint new PM, cabinet this week
North Korea reports 1st COVID cases, orders lockdown
Trader hoards 31,008 litres soybean oil in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft