RAB seizes 99,812 litres more soybean oil in Khulna, Natore

KHULNA, May 12: Two mobile courts have seized 99,812 litres of soybean oil hoarded in three warehouses in Khulna and Natore.

On Thursday, a mobile court run by the Rapid Action Battalion raided the warehouses at the city's Boro Bazar and recovered the stockpile. They fined the three companies a total of Tk 160,000.

Being tipped off, the authorities raided those warehouses and recovered 73,032 litres of soybean oil and 163,608 litres of palm oil, said Executive Magistrate Debashish Basak.

The court then fined Sonali Enterprise owner Pradip Saha Tk 30,000, Saha Trading owner Dilip Saha Tk 90,000 and Ranajit Biswas and Sons owner Asit Biswas Tk 40,000.

The traders in Khulna have created an artificial crisis in the market by hoarding cooking oil.

During the raids, the Mobile team team found 26,780 litres of soyabean oil and 31,800 litres of stocks of palm oil at the warehouse of Sonali Enterprise and

31,600 litres of soyabean and 63,300 litres of palm oil at the warehouse of 'Saha Traders' and 9,580 litres of soyabean oil and 59,560 litres of stocks of palm oil at the warehouse of Ranajit Biswas and Sons in the area.

Checking related documents, the Mobile court found that the three owners of Sonali Enterprise, Saha Traders and Ranjit Biswas and Sons has sold soybean oil at a wholesale price of Tk 183 per litre despite instructions from the government to sell the same at Tk 180 per litre.

The owners of three traders failed to show any sales receipts.

The Mobile court fined Pradip Saha, owner of the Sonali Enterprise business establishment Tk 90,000, fined Delip Kumar Saha, owner of Saha Traders business establishment Tk 30,000 and fined Ajit Biswas, owner of Ranajit Biswas and Sons business establishment of Tk 40,000 and directed them to take necessary measures for selling their stockpiled edible oils at the government fixed prices.

Talking to The Daily Observer, Debashish Basak, said that in the ongoing crisis over soybean oil, some 72 MT of hoarded edible oils were impounded from various warehouses in Khulna city alongside making arrangements to sell those at government prices in the last few days. He also said drives will continue in the city and district.

Meanwhile, our Natore correspondent adds authorities have seized 2,359 litres of edible oil illegally stored in five shops in Natore district town on Wednesday.

A joint team of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) and members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted the drives in the town and made the seizure, said Commanding Officer of RAB-5, Farhad Hossain.

They also imposed a cumulative fine of Tk 98,000 on the owners of the five shops and sold the seized items at the local market.









