Friday, 13 May, 2022, 8:26 PM
Home Miscellaneous

32 police officials promoted to DIG

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

The government has promoted 32 Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG).
Public Security Division of the Home Ministry last night issued a gazette signed by Deputy Secretary Dhananjay Kumar Das in this regard.
The Home Ministry has given the promotion to these police officials upon a recommendation by the Superior Selection Board (SSB).
According to the ministry notification, the newly promoted officers are-Additional DIG and Commanding Officer(CO) of RAB-4 Md Mozammel Haque, Additional DIG and CO RAB-10 Mahfuzur Rahman, Additional DIG of the Police eadquarters Md Rezaul Haque, Joint Commissioner  of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md Monir Hossain, Additional DIG Anti-Terrorism(ATU) Md Moniruzzaman, Additional DIG Highway Police Md Mizanur Rahman, Additional Commissioner (Current Change) of Traffic Division of the DMP Md Munibur Rahman, Additional Commissioner Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) Poritosh Ghosh, Additional DIG Rajshahi Range Joydeb Kumar Bhadra, Additional DIG Police Headquarters Kazi Zia Uddin, Additional DIG of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Golam Rauf Khan, Additional Commissioner (Current Change) of DMP and Chief of the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Md Asaduzzaman, Joint Commissioners of the DMP Detective Branch(DB) Md Mahbub Alam, Additional DIG and Director of the RAB Sheikh Mohammad Rezaul Haider, Joint Commissioner of the DMP Shamima Begum, Additional DIG ATU Salma Begum, Joint Commissioner of the DMP Miraz Uddin Ahmed, Additional DIG Barisal Range AKM Ehsan Ullah, Additional DIG Rangpur Range Shah Md Shafiur Rahman, Additional DIG River Police Mollah Nazrul Islam, Additional DIG of the Police Headquarters S M Mustak Ahmed Khan, Additional DIG Dhaka Range Jhehadul Kabir, Additional Commissioner of the DMP Moinul Haque, Joint Commissioner of the DMP Elias Sharif, Additional DIG Dhaka Range Nure Alam Mina, Additional DIG Mymensingh Range Shah Abir Hossain, Additional DIG and Director RAB Jamil Hassan, Additional DIG Dhaka Range Md Mahbubur Rahman, Additional DIG Chottagram Range Md Saiful Islam, Joint Commissioner (Traffic Division) of the DMP Syed Nurul Islam, Joint Commissioner (Crime) of the DMP Md Anisur Rahman and Joint Commissioner of the DB Md Harun-or-Rashid.
The Ministry has also instructed the newly promoted officers to confirm joining duties to the Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division directly or through e-mail immediately.



