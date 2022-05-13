First Industrial Safety Forum held in city

International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) jointly organised Industrial Safety Forum for the first time.

The ISF aims to inspire and engage the relevant stake holders to establish a sustainable and transparent industrial safety framework, which will act as a foundation for ensuring workplace safety in all industries across Bangladesh.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun attended the forum as the Chief Guest.

He said, "This first forum provided a knowledge sharing platform for the stakeholders to collaborate for ensuring safe working environment in industries."

The Special Guest of the forum, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment Md. Ehsan-E-Elahi, stated that the Ministry of Labour and Employment has formed two tri-partite committees to review and amend the labour law to maintain decent workplaces and industrial safety.

"For inclusive growth of the country, the government and the public bodies need to work with the employers and the civil society collaboratively", said Elahi. Country Director of ILO Bangladesh Tuomo Poutiainen said, "ISF provided a platform to discuss, engage and collaborate for improving workplace safety and health in all economic sectors across Bangladesh. We hope the recommendations and commitments shared at the forum will drive the process of developing a national industrial safety framework."

Speaking as a Guest of Honour, President of Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF) Ardashir Kabir commended the organizing of this forum and said that this helps to create synergy to work together for the common cause of raising industrial safety standards.

The other Guest of Honour, Chairperson of National Coordination Committee for Workers' Education (NCCWE) Shamim Ara said that safety at workplaces not only keeps the workers secure but it also improves the worker-employer relationships, increases productivity, and takes the country forward.









