Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 May, 2022, 8:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

First Industrial Safety Forum held in city

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) jointly organised Industrial Safety Forum for the first time.
The ISF aims to inspire and engage the relevant stake holders to establish a sustainable and transparent industrial safety framework, which will act as a foundation for ensuring workplace safety in all industries across Bangladesh.
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun attended the forum as the Chief Guest.
He said, "This first forum provided a knowledge sharing platform for the stakeholders to collaborate for ensuring safe working environment in industries."
The Special Guest of the forum, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment Md. Ehsan-E-Elahi, stated that the Ministry of Labour and Employment has formed two tri-partite committees to review and amend the labour law to maintain decent workplaces and industrial safety.
"For inclusive growth of the country, the government and the public bodies need to work with the employers and the civil society collaboratively", said Elahi. Country Director of ILO Bangladesh Tuomo Poutiainen said, "ISF provided a platform to discuss, engage and collaborate for improving workplace safety and health in all economic sectors across Bangladesh. We hope the recommendations and commitments shared at the forum will drive the process of developing a national industrial safety framework."
Speaking as a Guest of Honour, President of Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF) Ardashir Kabir commended the organizing of this forum and said that this helps to create synergy to work together for the common cause of raising industrial safety standards.
The other Guest of Honour, Chairperson of National Coordination Committee for Workers' Education (NCCWE) Shamim Ara said that safety at workplaces not only keeps the workers secure but it also improves the worker-employer relationships, increases productivity, and takes the country forward.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
32 police officials promoted to DIG
First Industrial Safety Forum held in city
Two more suspects arrested in city
The damage caused to a house after it caught fire
Fire from gas leakage in house at Fatullah, 4 get burn injuries
Banglabazar Ghat in Madaripur overcrowded with motorcycles
5 Dhaka College students placed on 3-day remand
Bashundhara Group MD promises permanent office for CRAB


Latest News
Bangladesh, India hold JCM on peaceful uses of nuclear energy
Rifat gets AL nomination in Comilla city polls
3 killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka
Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘temporarily on hold’
Slain Al Jazeera journalist to be laid to rest in Jerusalem
Ashutosh president, Sarwar secretary of LRF
Fish, egg, lentil, onion, garlic prices go up in market
Domingo emphasizes on playing well for full five days
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
Two motorcyclists killed in Rajshahi road crash
Most Read News
Russia threatens to retaliate as Finland seeks NATO membership 'without delay'
Destiny MD Rafiqul jailed for 12 yrs, Harun 4 yrs
No scope to take Hefazat’s statement lightly: Gono Commission
Bangladesh reports 51 Covid cases
Primary teachers recruitment test results published, 40,862 pass
Huawei Technologies willing to support RMG sector in renewable energy: BGMEA
Asian Games Hockey: Bangladesh reach semis beating Singapore 1-0
Sri Lankan president to appoint new PM, cabinet this week
North Korea reports 1st COVID cases, orders lockdown
Trader hoards 31,008 litres soybean oil in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft