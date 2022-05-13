Video
RMU pioneers expanding medical education in northern region

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, May 12: Rajshahi Medical University (RMU) is playing a pioneering role in expanding medical education in the region arranging competent and devoted workforces as it has already achieved academic excellence to a greater extent.
Around 12,000 students are being admitted to 80 medical, nursing, dental colleges and other institutions under RMU's jurisdiction every year as its registrar office has been implementing all the scheduled works competently, sources said.
RMU vice-chancellor (VC) Prof A ZM Mostaque Hossain said they are forwarding their development project works hastily, hoping that the project will be approved within this month.
Infrastructure development work will start soon after approval of the project that will contribute a lot to establishing the university on a permanent site, he said.
Examiners, invigilators and other staff concerned are highly satisfied as they were given payments of their long-lasting dues by dint of experienced leadership in accounts section as college inspection related works were also updated, he also said.
As the new university, Prof Hossain said utmost emphasis was given on appointing experienced and competent persons in different vital posts to run all the administrative and academic activities smoothly.
In terms of contractual appointments, transparency and accountability were fully ensured and as a result of contractual recruitments, dynamism has been infused into operational activities of the university, he added.
Apart from this, appointments were made in line with the decision of syndicate and allocation along with following the approved rules of the university grants commission in this regard.
"We have already formulated a draft project proposal (DPP) and sent it to the Planning Commission for approval in ECNEC," said Prof Hossain, while talking to BSS exclusively at his office here on Wednesday afternoon.
He categorically said they are carrying out the examination activities accurately. Even the academic activities were not hampered significantly during the period of Covid-19 pandemic, he added.
As a result of experienced and competent leadership in the office of controller of examinations, the RMU has advanced by around one year compared to the contemporary universities.
Prof Hossain vowed to build the medical university as a center of excellence in medical education and research.
A competent and experienced administration has been formed with the committed teachers and professionals for operating administrative and academic activities successfully, he said. This is the high time to generate skilled and competent workforces in the health sector to cope with the Covid-19 like pandemic situations, he went on saying.
"I want to establish the RMU as a unique institution increasing the number of health experts," he added. A site of 68 acres of land in Shilinda area of Rajshahi city has been selected for establishing own campus of the university and there will be a 1,200-bed modern hospital with the university.    
A nursing institute will also be established on the campus for creating skilled nurses, Prof Hossain said.    -BSS



