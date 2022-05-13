Speakers for higher primary healthcare allocation in next budget

It is most likely that the national budget for the upcoming FY 2022-23 is going to be a slightly contractionary one given the existing geopolitical situation and economic realities and potentials of the country. However, any curtailing in the allocations for health sector will not be appropriate.

Rather, allocations for this sector need to be further increased and of that increased allocation the largest share should be secured for primary healthcare. Recently, publicized sixth report of the Bangladesh National Health Accounts (BNHA) says that of the total health expenditure in Bangladesh, 68 percent is coming out of the pockets of the citizens. 23 percent of that is borne by the government.

The burden of out-of-pocket health expenditure on citizen can be reduced to a significant extent if public expenditure on primary healthcare can be increased. Today, on a webinar, organized jointly by Bangladesh Health Watch, BRAC James P. Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University and Unnayan Shamannay, different health issues came to light which need to be addressed in this coming budget.

Among parliamentarians- Dr. Samil Uddin Ahmed Shimul (Chapainawabganj-1), Dr. Habibe Millat (Sirajganj-2), Dr. Pran Gopal Dutta (Comilla-7), Dr. AFM Ruhal Haque, MP (Satkhira-3), Dr. Md. Abdul Aziz (Sirajganj-3), and State Minister for the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief- Dr. Md. Enamur Rahman (Dhaka-19) were present as discussants.

Expert panelists at the online session were- Dr. Mushtaque Raza Chowdhury (Convener, Bangladesh Health Watch), Dr. SM Zulfiqar Ali (Senior Research Fellow, BIDS), and Dr. Syed Abdul Hamid (Professor, Dhaka University). Unnayan Shamannay Chair and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank- Professor Dr. Atiur Rahman presented the keynote paper, while Bangladesh Health Watch Budget Thematic Group Chair- Professor Dr. Rumana Haque moderated the session.

While presenting the keynote paper- Dr. Atiur urged to come out the practice of allocating 5 to 6 percent of the total national budget for health sector. He also pointed out that usually 25 percent of the health sector allocations go for primary healthcare.

This should be increased to 30 percent in the coming fiscal year and increased to 35-40 percent within the medium term. Dr. Atiur further added that if the allocations for providing free-of-cost medicine for the people can be tripled then the out-of-pocket health expenditure can be reduced from 68 percent to 58 percent.











