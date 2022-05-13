Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 May, 2022, 8:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Nurses’ role in challenging time lauded

Int\'l Nurses Day celebrated in city

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 276

Int'l Nurses Day celebrated in city
Nurses of Mohammad Ali Hospital and Nursing and Midwifery College in Bogura bring out a procession at Bogura Sador marking the International Nurses Day on Thursday. photo: observer

Nurses of Mohammad Ali Hospital and Nursing and Midwifery College in Bogura bring out a procession at Bogura Sador marking the International Nurses Day on Thursday. photo: observer

Deputy Country Director of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Hyun Suh Kang has paid tribute to the nurses for their selfless services in the most challenging time the world has faced recently.
She also hoped for the government of Bangladesh will put emphasis on addressing the shortage of nurses to serve the country's growing population in a just way.
The Deputy Country Director was addressing an event marking the International Nurses Day under the theme 'Nurses: A voice to Lead- Invest in nursing and respect rights to secure global health' held on Thursday at the National Institute of Advanced Nursing Education and Research (NIANER), Mugda.
Additional Secretary, Health Services Division Enamul Haque, Director at NIANER Dr Taslima Begum and Director, Mugda Medical College & Hospital, Dhaka Dr. Md. Niatuzzaman also spoke.
NIANER's Director expressed her deepest gratitude to KOICA for its support and commitment to strengthening the capacity of the institution.
As part of the voluntary programme to increase the awareness of the importance of nurses in Bangladesh, more than 260 students along with faculty members of NIANER took part in the awareness raising event that comprised of nursing stalls including health camps, rally, balloon dissipate, documentary screening on nurse's role in society, cultural performance and knowledge sharing seminar on hand-on knowledge gathered from the PhD programme from the Republic of Korea.
The event was designed to focus on the importance of nurses in the health sector- a sector that is been in the limelight especially during this pandemic where all the nurses have worked tirelessly.
In 2012, KOICA launched its largest bilateral project titled "Establishment of the National Institute of Advanced Practice Nurses in Bangladesh" with a budget of US$13.75 million to advance higher-level nursing education and research centre in Bangladesh by producing skilled nurses to meet the country's demand.
The governments of Bangladesh and Korea will be continuously working together to advance the health sector of Bangladesh for the betterment of people.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RMU pioneers expanding medical education in northern region
Speakers for higher primary healthcare allocation in next budget
Nurses’ role in challenging time lauded
Webinar on Russia’s invasion in Ukraine
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and State Minister for ICT
Country losing 69,000 hectares land per year: Minister
One killed in city road accident
Next polls will be under  neutral admin, says Rizvi


Latest News
Bangladesh, India hold JCM on peaceful uses of nuclear energy
Rifat gets AL nomination in Comilla city polls
3 killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka
Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘temporarily on hold’
Slain Al Jazeera journalist to be laid to rest in Jerusalem
Ashutosh president, Sarwar secretary of LRF
Fish, egg, lentil, onion, garlic prices go up in market
Domingo emphasizes on playing well for full five days
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
Two motorcyclists killed in Rajshahi road crash
Most Read News
Russia threatens to retaliate as Finland seeks NATO membership 'without delay'
Destiny MD Rafiqul jailed for 12 yrs, Harun 4 yrs
No scope to take Hefazat’s statement lightly: Gono Commission
Bangladesh reports 51 Covid cases
Primary teachers recruitment test results published, 40,862 pass
Huawei Technologies willing to support RMG sector in renewable energy: BGMEA
Asian Games Hockey: Bangladesh reach semis beating Singapore 1-0
Sri Lankan president to appoint new PM, cabinet this week
North Korea reports 1st COVID cases, orders lockdown
Trader hoards 31,008 litres soybean oil in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft