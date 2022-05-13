Nurses’ role in challenging time lauded



Nurses of Mohammad Ali Hospital and Nursing and Midwifery College in Bogura bring out a procession at Bogura Sador marking the International Nurses Day on Thursday. photo: observer

She also hoped for the government of Bangladesh will put emphasis on addressing the shortage of nurses to serve the country's growing population in a just way.

The Deputy Country Director was addressing an event marking the International Nurses Day under the theme 'Nurses: A voice to Lead- Invest in nursing and respect rights to secure global health' held on Thursday at the National Institute of Advanced Nursing Education and Research (NIANER), Mugda.

Additional Secretary, Health Services Division Enamul Haque, Director at NIANER Dr Taslima Begum and Director, Mugda Medical College & Hospital, Dhaka Dr. Md. Niatuzzaman also spoke.

NIANER's Director expressed her deepest gratitude to KOICA for its support and commitment to strengthening the capacity of the institution.

As part of the voluntary programme to increase the awareness of the importance of nurses in Bangladesh, more than 260 students along with faculty members of NIANER took part in the awareness raising event that comprised of nursing stalls including health camps, rally, balloon dissipate, documentary screening on nurse's role in society, cultural performance and knowledge sharing seminar on hand-on knowledge gathered from the PhD programme from the Republic of Korea.

The event was designed to focus on the importance of nurses in the health sector- a sector that is been in the limelight especially during this pandemic where all the nurses have worked tirelessly.

In 2012, KOICA launched its largest bilateral project titled "Establishment of the National Institute of Advanced Practice Nurses in Bangladesh" with a budget of US$13.75 million to advance higher-level nursing education and research centre in Bangladesh by producing skilled nurses to meet the country's demand.

The governments of Bangladesh and Korea will be continuously working together to advance the health sector of Bangladesh for the betterment of people. -UNB











Int'l Nurses Day celebrated in cityDeputy Country Director of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Hyun Suh Kang has paid tribute to the nurses for their selfless services in the most challenging time the world has faced recently.She also hoped for the government of Bangladesh will put emphasis on addressing the shortage of nurses to serve the country's growing population in a just way.The Deputy Country Director was addressing an event marking the International Nurses Day under the theme 'Nurses: A voice to Lead- Invest in nursing and respect rights to secure global health' held on Thursday at the National Institute of Advanced Nursing Education and Research (NIANER), Mugda.Additional Secretary, Health Services Division Enamul Haque, Director at NIANER Dr Taslima Begum and Director, Mugda Medical College & Hospital, Dhaka Dr. Md. Niatuzzaman also spoke.NIANER's Director expressed her deepest gratitude to KOICA for its support and commitment to strengthening the capacity of the institution.As part of the voluntary programme to increase the awareness of the importance of nurses in Bangladesh, more than 260 students along with faculty members of NIANER took part in the awareness raising event that comprised of nursing stalls including health camps, rally, balloon dissipate, documentary screening on nurse's role in society, cultural performance and knowledge sharing seminar on hand-on knowledge gathered from the PhD programme from the Republic of Korea.The event was designed to focus on the importance of nurses in the health sector- a sector that is been in the limelight especially during this pandemic where all the nurses have worked tirelessly.In 2012, KOICA launched its largest bilateral project titled "Establishment of the National Institute of Advanced Practice Nurses in Bangladesh" with a budget of US$13.75 million to advance higher-level nursing education and research centre in Bangladesh by producing skilled nurses to meet the country's demand.The governments of Bangladesh and Korea will be continuously working together to advance the health sector of Bangladesh for the betterment of people. -UNB