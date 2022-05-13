Video
Friday, 13 May, 2022, 8:25 PM
City News

Webinar on Russia’s invasion in Ukraine

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 284
Staff Correspondent

Third CPS international webinar on Russia-Ukraine War, titled, "Russia's invasion in the Ukraine: The Potential for Diplomacy in times of war" was held on Thursday.
It was jointly organized by the Centre for Peace Studies (CPS) of the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG), North South University (NSU), Bangladesh and the Leibniz Peace Research Institute Frankfurt (PRIF), Germany.       
The distinguished panelists from Germany were Co-Director of PRIF, Prof. Dr. Christopher Daase and Project Leader & Senior Researcher of PRIF, Dr. Caroline Fehl and from Bangladesh were Professorial Fellow at SIPG, NSU, Former Ambassador Shahidul Haque and Senior Fellow at SIPG, NSU and Former Election Commissioner of Bangladesh Brig. Gen (Retd.) Dr. M. Sakhawat Hussain. The moderator of the webinar was Head of Communications & Senior Researcher, PRIF, Germany, Dr. Stefan Kroll.
Head of Communications & Senior Researcher, PRIF, Germany, Dr. Caroline Fehl said that the war has shifted positions in foreign and security policy in the United States, which is related to the administrative transition from Trump to Biden.






