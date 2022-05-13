

Power plants turning into looting hubs



TIB reportedly shared the latest report titled, "Coal and LNG Power Projects in Bangladesh: Good Governance Challenges and Way Forward" through a webinar. It is not that corruption or embezzlement of funds is a new phenomenon in the track-record of our numerous mega and infrastructural projects. Our power plants are not excluded, but the magnitude of sleaze at this level is more than appalling. It gives a clear hint at how organised crime and rampant looting continues to mushroom within our energy projects, despite the government's 'Zero-tolerance' stance on corruption.



The questions, however, how could embezzling of a colossal amount of some Tk 390 crore go unchecked and unnoticed? What were the high-ups of these three power plants doing? Is the looted amount in any manner recoverable? However, we thank the TIB authority for this eye-opening revelation, and expect the Berlin based civil society organization's Bangladesh branch to investigate the level of corruption in other sectors too.



The TIB report also alleged that the Power and Energy Speedy Supply (Special) Act was used to award contracts of these power plants to certain companies in order to avoid the competitive bidding process - despite there being a number of efficient companies willing to bid for the projects. Moreover, there is little commitment on the part of the government to go for renewable energy in spite of its production cost falling by 89 per cent.



The power and energy authorities concerned must take serious stock of the TIB report and take appropriate action against the criminals while address the mentioned areas where hundreds and crores have been looted.



In conclusion, The TIB placed 7-point recommendations for the government which include framing an integrated energy and power master plan keeping the focus on renewable energy, cancellation of Power and Energy Speedy Supply (Special) Act 2010 and not allowing any fossils-fuel based projects after 2022, ensuring transparency, accountability in approving and awarding power projects, suspending all coal projects considering environmental risks and taking legal action against the persons involved in the corruption in power projects. We urge for speedy implementation of these 7 points before more hundred crores are embezzled. The looting spree within the energy sector must stop. It is horrifying to note that according to a latest TIB report (Transparency International Bangladesh) a nexus of local public representatives, land acquisition officials, NGO workers and power plant officials have been alleged to have looted at least Tk 390 crore from two coal-fired and one LNG-based-power plants in the country. The power plants are Powerchina Consortium's Barishal 350 MW Coal-based power plant, S Alam Group's Banshkhali 1,320 MW SS Power plant and the state-owned Coal Power Generation Company's Matarbari 600 MW LNG-based power plant.TIB reportedly shared the latest report titled, "Coal and LNG Power Projects in Bangladesh: Good Governance Challenges and Way Forward" through a webinar. It is not that corruption or embezzlement of funds is a new phenomenon in the track-record of our numerous mega and infrastructural projects. Our power plants are not excluded, but the magnitude of sleaze at this level is more than appalling. It gives a clear hint at how organised crime and rampant looting continues to mushroom within our energy projects, despite the government's 'Zero-tolerance' stance on corruption.The questions, however, how could embezzling of a colossal amount of some Tk 390 crore go unchecked and unnoticed? What were the high-ups of these three power plants doing? Is the looted amount in any manner recoverable? However, we thank the TIB authority for this eye-opening revelation, and expect the Berlin based civil society organization's Bangladesh branch to investigate the level of corruption in other sectors too.The TIB report also alleged that the Power and Energy Speedy Supply (Special) Act was used to award contracts of these power plants to certain companies in order to avoid the competitive bidding process - despite there being a number of efficient companies willing to bid for the projects. Moreover, there is little commitment on the part of the government to go for renewable energy in spite of its production cost falling by 89 per cent.The power and energy authorities concerned must take serious stock of the TIB report and take appropriate action against the criminals while address the mentioned areas where hundreds and crores have been looted.In conclusion, The TIB placed 7-point recommendations for the government which include framing an integrated energy and power master plan keeping the focus on renewable energy, cancellation of Power and Energy Speedy Supply (Special) Act 2010 and not allowing any fossils-fuel based projects after 2022, ensuring transparency, accountability in approving and awarding power projects, suspending all coal projects considering environmental risks and taking legal action against the persons involved in the corruption in power projects. We urge for speedy implementation of these 7 points before more hundred crores are embezzled. The looting spree within the energy sector must stop.