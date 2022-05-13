Traders fined over stockpiling edible oil

Dear Sir

Traders are creating artificial crises in the market by ignoring government rules and regulations. Consequently, authorities in the last few days have fined several businesses countrywide for stockpiling edible oil.



Recently the mobile court seized 73,032 liters of soybean and 163,608 liters of palm in Khulna. Authorities have seized 2,359 litres of edible oil illegally stored in five shops in Natore district town. After seizing the edible oil the authorities have ordered the owners to sell them in market price in some cases. In addition to that, they also imposed fines foe willingly stockpiling oil. Though the authorities' drive against these unscrupulous traders is continuing, there is no sign of improvement of the market.



We congratulate the authority's move against the unscrupulous traders. We hope that the authorities concerned will take more strict actions against them and will be able to ensure smooth supply of oil available in the country.



Syed Amir Hamza Topu

Over email

