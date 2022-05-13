

Climate change impacts on water resources in Bangladesh



Bangladesh is called a riverine country where 58 international rivers and 750 inland rivers are crisscrossed all over the country. Adverse impacts of climate change are causing irregular monsoon, untimely rainfall, sometimes heavy rainfall causing landslide or waterlogging, heavy floods even sometimes drought, increasing salinity of water, riverbank erosion, crops damage due to drought or floods even increasing water transmitted diseases.



One-fifth of the total land of Bangladesh is flooded every year. Coastal flooding and inland flooding is increasing every year. In the years 1954, 1974, 1984, 1987, 1988, 1998, 2004 and 2007 Bangladesh faced the most devastated floods in history. This vulnerability to flooding is exacerbated by the fact that Bangladesh is a low-lying deltaic country from the Bay of Bengal.



Bangladesh National Management Plan (NWMP) focused that by the year of 2025 around 3575km2 area of land will be lost to the erosion of major rivers Brahmaputra, Padma, Jamuna and Meghna. When flood, cyclone and storm surge erosion becomes more devastating.



The intensity (wind-speed) of the Bay of Bengal since 1970 shows increased gradually. There has a correlation connectivity between sea surface temperature and tropical cyclone intensity. The continuous increase of wind flow causes serious damage to vulnerable people and the natural ecosystem of Bangladesh.



Last 60 years of history, Bangladesh faced 24 drought events. Moderate and severe droughts normally spread over the northern and western parts of the country. Due to predicted drought more than 3.5 million hectares of crops land affecting. Nearly 11 drought events faced the country mild famine.



It's expert opinion that by the years 2030 to 2050 at least 30cm to 50cm sea level will rise. If 25cm SLR rise then at least 40% of the national mangrove forest called Sundarbans will be submerged and in case of 60cm rise then the entire Sundarbans will disappear.



Water availability is also affected by severe climate change, even sometimes accessible water is also not easy for a village or urban people. Climate-related issues such as floods, cyclones or storms mix water from pollution sources with non-pollution sources. An example of 2007 was a severe cyclone named SIDR which badly damaged the coastal area and nearly 6,000 sweet water ponds contaminated with seawater in Bangladesh.



Crop yields proper production depends on irrigation but due to drying up many rivers affecting irrigation facility to crops fields and as a result, reducing sufficient and quality products in different parts of Bangladesh.



A few hundred rivers in Bangladesh are almost dried and drying up due to climate change. This situation resulted in reduced navigation facility and every year very rampantly inland water transport facility aggravated. Bangladesh is always at risk of climate change health problems. Climate change and water-related diseases are interconnected. As a result, water transmitted diseases are very common in Bangladesh, such as Malaria, Dengue, Fever, Cholera, Diarrheal and Malnutrition diseases are connected with temperature rise, heavy rainfall, flood or droughts.



Coastal Zone Policy (CZP) 2005 and National Adaptation Programmes of Action (NAPA) 2005 suggested taking proper action to supply sweet and edible water to inhabitants who are living in vulnerable areas and adapt action for agriculture with the saline water. But this law, it's failed to cover some other areas of Bangladesh which part is also affected zones, such as Rajshahi (drought zone), Sylhet (haor and flash flood zone) and Hill tracts districts (water shortage zone).



The National Adaptation Programmes of Action (NAPA) also recognized flood, drought, cyclone and storm surge, SLR and salinity intrusion as climate-related hazards. But it didn't adequately emphasize on the riverbank erosion, which is now one of the major hazards of the country.

Most of the legal provisions regarding climate changes on water resources to identifying relevant government institutional, integrated and major climate changes but not mentioned secondary or indirect effects. It's required also to mention actual action to protect the existing establishment and combat future challenges.



The Government of Bangladesh needs to build cooperation with border adjacent countries to combat climate changes, through jointly defining regional and transboundary climate-related problems and doing action plans.



The Government have to take immediate steps for comprehensive disaster management control, relevant research and knowledge sharing, strength capacity building and awareness programmes, the building of cyclone shelters and selected drainage programme. Despite taking different actions to meet the challenges of climate change, it needs also to concentrate on the prevention of the causes of climate change. So, Government should take different plans and embodiment action to mitigate low carbon emissions.



To mitigate climate change measures will be taken as mainstream development policies by the government. Therefore private and public policies can strengthen the water resources sector and it shall be emphasised in Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) to fight against climate change in the water resources of Bangladesh.

M Kamruzzaman Shadhin,

Barrister-at-Law (London), Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh















