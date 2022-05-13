

With burqa ruling, the Taliban takes Afghanistan back to the 1990s

And this past Saturday, those assessments in my articles came true when they issued a decree ordering Afghan women and girls to wear a full-body veil or burqa for covering them up from their head to toe in public. This day was truly a sad day for millions of Afghan women and girls as well as thousands of their compatriots who are currently living in different countries around the world.



Many of these Afghan expatriate women hurriedly left their homeland empty-handed leaving behind everything as the US and allied soldiers withdrew from Afghanistan in last August. They were fearful thinking that the Taliban would reintroduce their strict version of Sharia Law at their earliest opportunity. Some Afghan women even predicted that the burqa mandate was coming and they didn't want to live their everyday life covered up from their head to toe as before.



Who wants to leave their homeland? But these women did under undeniable and urgent circumstances. With the introduction of a full-body burqa that covers up a woman completely from her head to toe including face, Afghanistan became the only country in the world for such a strict dress code for women and girls in public. There are 22 Arab countries and another 35 Muslim nations in the world but none of these states has a mandate for women and girls to wear a full-body veil covering up even their faces in public places.



Iran is only other country where hijab is compulsory but the Iranian women are not required to cover up their faces in public. Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, hijab has become a legal requirement in Iran. Under this decree, all Iranian women are required to wear loose-fitting clothing and a headscarf in public; however, they are not required to cover up their faces. There is no such rule for women in Iran to wear burqa. Burqa is an Arabian thing, not Persian. Majority of Iranians are Persians and they are fighting against even headscarf.



In Saudi Arabia, wearing hijab and abaya--a garment that covers the body and arms -- is no longer a legal requirement as of 2019. However, the Saudi women are required to dress modestly and they should still cover the body in loose non-hugging clothing and not expose the chest area, arms, legs and the waist. And if preferred, they can even leave their hair uncovered. Hijab is not compulsory in Saudi Arabia. However, previously all women, local and foreign, in Saudi Arabia were required to wear an abaya covering their body and arms in public.



In Pakistan, there is no law that bans or enforces hijab for women and girls. Most women in this country wear shalwar kameez, a tunic top and baggy or skintight trouser set which covers their legs and body. Pakistani women are not legally required to wear a hijab or scarf in public but many women in different parts of the country voluntarily wear different forms of hijab which varies for rural and urban areas. Most women in Pakistan dress up modestly without covering up their faces in public while some teenage girls wear jeans and miniskirts in big cities.



By issuing the burqa mandate and order for face covering for Afghan women in public, Afghanistan stood out as the only country breaking with even all Arab and Muslim states. Taliban's burqa mandate will have far-reaching effects on everything of Afghanistan -- Afghan society, Afghan women, Afghan economic development as well as Afghanistan's relations with the international community. With this one decree, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan turned around all progresses achieved for Afghan women over the last two decades.



With this ruling on burqa, the Taliban took back their country to the point where they left off 22 years ago, effectively isolating it from the rest of the world. With this decree of full-body veil and face covering in place in Afghanistan, where will now the Afghan women go from here? The short and straightforward answer is: back to the pavilion. That means from now on the Afghan women will mostly remain restricted within the four walls of their home just as they used to be prior to the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.



Afghanistan's Ministry of Vice and Virtue has already instructed the Afghan women "not to step out of home unless it is necessary." So, from now on those smart-looking Afghan women and girls who once used to go to work and schools wearing modern and Western-looking outfits will not be found anywhere in Afghanistan. Elegantly dressed female anchors of Afghan TV channels, stylish female cabin crew of Afghan national airlines and high-energy girls of Afghan women soccer teams -- all have already vanished from Afghanistan.



Immediately after the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan, a sea change began to take shape especially in case of Afghan women and girls across the country. This change was so visible that it couldn't be hidden from the plain sight of public despite repeated and false assurances of the Taliban leaders that they would respect the rights of Afghan women and girls. Once beautiful faces of Afghan women on the street billboards around the city of Kabul and elsewhere in the country are not to be found anymore.



As expected, the Taliban's burqa mandate has drawn angry reactions from the international community that invested billions of dollars for the progress of Afghan women in last two decades. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he is "alarmed that the Afghan women must cover their faces in public and leave home only in cases of necessity." In a statement issued shortly after the announcement of the decree on women's dress code in Afghanistan, Guterres said: "I once again urge the Taliban to keep their promises to Afghan women and girls, and their obligations under international human rights law."



Joining the chorus of condemnation against the Taliban's burqa mandate for Afghan women, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations said: "It shows again what the Taliban are capable of." "We said from day one, we will judge them by their actions, not by their words. And these actions, on Mother's Day, I think, sends a very chilling message across the world," she told CNN's Jake Tapper. Stating that the US has done everything possible for Afghan women, Thomas-Greenfield said: "What they did today is unconscionable. And I am sure that we can expect more from them. And it just redoubles our commitment to supporting Afghan women moving forward."



By announcing the widely condemned burqa mandate, the Taliban has proven that they are not fit to run a country in today's interdependent world. Their action that effectively reversed all progresses of Afghan women achieved over a period of 20 long years made one thing clear that they are not interested in receiving international legitimacy and cooperation from the global community. With their latest move, the Taliban leaders have also made the job of those people who have been lobbying for them is extremely difficult.



Women play a significant role in the progress of every nation. Without their empowerment and contributions, a country cannot achieve its development goal. This concept applies to all nations of the world including Afghanistan. The female participation in the workforce in Saudi Arabia has now increased to 33 percent. That means out of every three workers in the conservative Arab state, one person is female. The Taliban doesn't have to follow the Western policies. If they just copy the Saudi or Pakistani model, which will be good enough for them.

The writer is a Toronto-based

journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun as a guest columnist













