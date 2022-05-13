Six people found dead in five districts

Six people including two schoolboys and two women have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Bogura, Chapainawabganj, Chattogram, Narsingdi and Dinajpur, in three days.

BOGURA: Two people including a schoolboy were found dead in separate incidents in Shajahanpur and Sariakandi upazilas of the district in three days.

Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man from an abandoned pond in Shajahanpur Upazila on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, 36, son of late Bacchu Sarker of Saghata Upazila in Gaibandha District. He had been living in Shakpala Gohail Gari area of Shajahanpur Upazila for the last 12 years and worked at a local saloon.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Shajahanpur Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Abdur Rouf said Shafiqul had been missing since the last two to three days.

Later, locals spotted his half-decomposed body at an abandoned pond at around 1:30pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore injury marks on its throat and belly.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the official added.

On the other hand, the body of a schoolboy was recovered from the Jamuna River in Sariakandi Upazila of the district on Monday noon after 42 hours of his missing.

The deceased was identified as SM Mugh New Ali Chhoto, 14, son of Mohammad Ali, a resident of Jaleshwaritala Nur Mosque Lane area in Bogura Town. He was a seventh grader at Bogura Biam Model School and College.

It was learned that Chhoto along with his parents and relatives came to visit in Kalitala Groyen Embankment area in the Jamuna River in Sariakandi Upazila on Saturday noon.

The boy went missing in the river in the afternoon while he was taking bath in it.

Later, a team of divers from Rajshahi recovered his body from the river in Charbatia area at around 12:20pm on Monday after conducting a hectic search.

The body, however, was handed over to the deceased's family members after completion of formalities.

Sariakandi Fire Service Leader Moyez Uddin confirmed the incident.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police recovered the body of a man from Gomastapur Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam, 60, a resident of Enayetpur Village under Parbatipur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Nazrul was sleeping at his second wife Lalbanu Begum's house on Tuesday night. He suddenly went out of the house after receiving a phone call. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted his body beside the Rohanpur-Adda road in Najarpur area on Wednesday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that the body might have been left there after killing.

However, the law enforcers have detained three people including Nazrul's wife and son for interrogation.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gomastapur PS Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the incident, adding that the investigation is going on and legal steps will be taken in this connection.

CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the body of a school student from seashore at Dhumpara under Bandar PS in the city on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Faisal Rony, 12, son of late Abdul Mannan, a resident of Steel Mill area under Patenga PS. He was a student of Pioneer Public School in Patenga.

Police sources said locals spotted the body at seashore on Wednesday morning after Faisal had been missing since 3pm on Tuesday.

Being informed by locals, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

Bandar PS OC Jahidul Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the body of a woman from a bush in Raipura Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 30, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the woman lying at a bush beside the Dhaka-Chattogram Railway in Karimganj area under Amirganj Union in the upazila at around 12pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that someone might have murdered the woman somewhere else and left the body here.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Raipura PS OC (Investigation) Govinda Sarker confirmed the incident.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a housewife in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Polashi Rani Roy, 33, wife of Minal Roy, a resident of Singimari Babupara Village under Rampur Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Dhalu Roy of Shamshernagar Village in Fulbari Upazila.

Police and local sources said Minal Roy kept Polashi's senseless body at the veranda in the house at around 8am and informed her family members about her sickness.

The members of her father's family took Polashi to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Parbatipur Model PS OC (Investigation) Sujoy Kumar Roy confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after autopsy report.