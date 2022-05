An open budget meeting for the financial year 2022-2023 of Bochaganj Upazila Parishad was held in Dinajpur on Thursday. Bochaganj UNO Chhanda Pal moderated the meeting held at the Upazila Parishad with its Chairman Advocate Md Zulfekar Hossain in the chair. Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Md Nur Alam and Woman Vice-Chairman Putul Rani were also present at the programme. photo: observer