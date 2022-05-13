Two workers killed in Tangail landslide

Two workers were killed and three others injured in a landslide when they were digging a septic tank in Sadar Upazila of Tangail District on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Ananda Pal, 55, and Akhil Pal, 40, residents of Kashil Village in Basail Upazila of the district.

Local sources said five workers were digging a septic tank for a under construction building in Indirapara area of Ashekpur in the afternoon. The unearthed land suddenly gave away beneath the workers' feet, crushing Ananda and Akhil to death and injuring the remaining three.

Being informed, the fire service members recovered the bodies and handed those over to police.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tangail Sadar Police Station (PS) Shamim Hossain said the bodies were sent to Tangail General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

An unnatural death case has been filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.









