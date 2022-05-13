Video
Home Countryside

RU student ‘commits suicide’ at Gouripur

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Our Correspondent

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, May 12: A student of Rajshahi University (RU) has reportedly committed suicide in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Sadiya Tabassum, 23, daughter of Mahbubur Rashid, a resident of Bishampur Village under Mawha Union in the upazila. She was a student of RU.
Police said Sadiya committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her bedroom in the house in the evening.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.
Sub-Inspector of Gouripur Police Station Mainul Reza confirmed the incident.


