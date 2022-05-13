Video
Home Countryside

Illegal sand lifting makes bridge risky at Jaldhaka

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Our Correspondent

The photo shows sand being lifted from the Buri Teesta River in Jaldhaka Upazila. photo: observer

The photo shows sand being lifted from the Buri Teesta River in Jaldhaka Upazila. photo: observer

JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI, May 12: After losing basement strength due to reckless sand lifting, a bridge of Ghaterpar Jaldhaka-Dalia Road over the Buri Teesta River in Jaldhaka Upazila of the district has turned deplorable.
In the name of dyke repairing of the river, the sand lifting is continuing thumbing the High Court's restriction in this connection. The government rules and regulations are flouted. The illegal sand excavation from very near of the bridge is being carried out by Sirajganj-based Rupantor Traders.
The bridge is located at Golmunda Union of the upazila. From a short distance, two excavators have been set up on both ends of the bridge to lift sand for filling up a pond-like canal. It has caused a slide down to the basement soil of the bridge. The bridge has been rickety, and it gets swinging while vehicles get onto it. The bridge can collapse anytime, locals said.
One employee of Rupantor said, "We are lifting sand for dyke work in association with administration. You have nothing to do here in this connection."
When asked about mobile number of the contractor, he said, it is restricted.  Later on, after repeated request, this correspondent was connected with the contractor over his mobile number.
But the contractor went angry, saying, "You made news earlier too, but could do nothing. Well, you make news now as well. We will do our work and you do whatever can do."


