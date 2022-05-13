Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 May, 2022, 8:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four nabbed with drugs in Faridpur, Rajshahi

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202
Our Correspondents

Four persons have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Faridpur and Rajshahi, in two days.
FARIDPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested three drug peddlers along with 320 yaba tablets from Saltha Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.
The arrested persons are Titol Matbar Titu, 33, Farid Munshi, 26, and Pallab Bishwas Kalu, 28.
RAB-8 official Rafiqul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted an anti-drug drive in Sarukdia Village in the afternoon, and arrested them.
At that time, 320 yaba tablets, 3 mobile phone sets, 6 SIM cards and Tk 6,400 in cash were also seized from their possessions.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Saltha Police Station (PS), the arrested were handed over to police, the official added.
RAJSHAHI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 780 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Sunday evening.
The arrested person is Azizul Hakim Akash, 20, son of Amirul Islam, a resident of Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) official Rafiqul Alam said in a press release that acting on a tip-off, members of Rajshahi DB Police conducted a special drive in Belpukur Bypass area in the evening and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act, the arrested was handed over to Belpukur PS, the RMP official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six people found dead in five districts
An open budget meeting of Bochaganj Upazila Parishad
Two workers killed in Tangail landslide
RU student ‘commits suicide’ at Gouripur
Illegal sand lifting makes bridge risky at Jaldhaka
Four nabbed with drugs in Faridpur, Rajshahi
International Nurses Day observed in dists
Two minors drown in Bhola, Kurigram


Latest News
Bangladesh, India hold JCM on peaceful uses of nuclear energy
Rifat gets AL nomination in Comilla city polls
3 killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka
Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘temporarily on hold’
Slain Al Jazeera journalist to be laid to rest in Jerusalem
Ashutosh president, Sarwar secretary of LRF
Fish, egg, lentil, onion, garlic prices go up in market
Domingo emphasizes on playing well for full five days
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
Two motorcyclists killed in Rajshahi road crash
Most Read News
Russia threatens to retaliate as Finland seeks NATO membership 'without delay'
Destiny MD Rafiqul jailed for 12 yrs, Harun 4 yrs
No scope to take Hefazat’s statement lightly: Gono Commission
Bangladesh reports 51 Covid cases
Primary teachers recruitment test results published, 40,862 pass
Huawei Technologies willing to support RMG sector in renewable energy: BGMEA
Asian Games Hockey: Bangladesh reach semis beating Singapore 1-0
Sri Lankan president to appoint new PM, cabinet this week
North Korea reports 1st COVID cases, orders lockdown
Trader hoards 31,008 litres soybean oil in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft