Four nabbed with drugs in Faridpur, Rajshahi

Four persons have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Faridpur and Rajshahi, in two days.

FARIDPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested three drug peddlers along with 320 yaba tablets from Saltha Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.

The arrested persons are Titol Matbar Titu, 33, Farid Munshi, 26, and Pallab Bishwas Kalu, 28.

RAB-8 official Rafiqul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted an anti-drug drive in Sarukdia Village in the afternoon, and arrested them.

At that time, 320 yaba tablets, 3 mobile phone sets, 6 SIM cards and Tk 6,400 in cash were also seized from their possessions.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Saltha Police Station (PS), the arrested were handed over to police, the official added.

RAJSHAHI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 780 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Sunday evening.

The arrested person is Azizul Hakim Akash, 20, son of Amirul Islam, a resident of Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) official Rafiqul Alam said in a press release that acting on a tip-off, members of Rajshahi DB Police conducted a special drive in Belpukur Bypass area in the evening and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act, the arrested was handed over to Belpukur PS, the RMP official added.











