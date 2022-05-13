International Nurses Day observed in dists



A rally was brought out in Rajbari Town on Thursday to mark the International Nurses Day-2022. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day is 'Nurses: A Voice to Lead - Invest in Nursing and respect rights to secure global health.'

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Kishoreganj, Meherpur, Noakhali and Rajbari.

KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

A colourful rally was brought out from Kishoreganj Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading main streets in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held there. Bangladesh Nurses Association of Kishoreganj arranged the function.

Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital Director Dr Md Habibur Rahman was present as chief guest while Nursing Superintendent (In-charge) Rozina Akther presided over the meeting.

Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Principal Dr Md Nazrul Islam and its Deputy Director Dr Md Mujibur Rahman attended the programme as specialist guests.

Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital Assistant Director Dr Nasiruzzaman, Syeda Nafisa Islam, Nursing College Principal Dr Biplob Halder and Nursing Officer Jahangir Alam, among others, also spoke on the occasion. Besides, a cultural function was also organized there.

MEHERPUR: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

A colourful rally was brought out from the Eidgah Gate in the morning, and it ended on the Meherpur 250-bed General Hospital premises after parading main streets in the town. The rally was led by Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Jawaharul Anam, Superintend of Meherpur General Hospital Dr Jamir Md Hasibus Sattar and Nursing Supervisor Papia Khatun. A number of nurses took part in the rally.

RAJBARI: On this occasion, a day-long programme was organized in the district town.

Rajbari Nursing Institute and Rajbari Sadar Hospital jointly arranged the programme. A rally was brought out in the town in the morning.

Students and teachers of Rajbari Nursing Institute and nurses of the hospital took part in the rally.

Later, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of Rajbari Nursing Institute in the town.

Superintendent of Rajbari Sadar Hospital Dr Sheikh Mohammad Abdul Hannan was present as chief guest while Nursing Institute In-Charge Aroti Rani Shill presided over the meeting.

Rajbari CS Dr Abdur Rahaman, former children consultant of Rajbari Sadar Hospital Dr AKM Golam Farooq, and Halima Khanam, Morsheda Khanam, Rebeka Khanam, Aroti Rani Shill and Ruma Hazarika from Rajbari Nursing Institute, among others, were also present at the programme.

NOAKHALI: In this connection, a rally was brought out in the district town.

The rally was brought out from Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital premises in the morning and paraded the main streets in the town.

It was led by President of Noakhali Unit of Bangladesh Nurses Association Abdullah Faruque.

Later, a discussion meeting was held in the CS office of the town.

Abdul Maleque Ukil Medical College Principal Dr Md Abdus Salam, Superintend of Noakhali General Hospital Dr Helal Uddin, CS Dr Masum Iftekhar, Deputy Director of Noakhali General Hospital Dr Hasina Jahan and its Residential Medical Officer Syed Mahi Uddin Abdul Azim, among others, also attended the programme.

















