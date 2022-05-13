Two minors drown in Bhola, Kurigram

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Kurigram, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor child drowned in a ditch in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Md Siam, 8, son of Md Akher Ali, a resident of Bogura District.

The deceased's mother Aklima Begum said she along with Siam went to visit her sister's house in Ward No. 7 Charpata Village under Badarpur Union in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

However, Siam along with other children was playing beside a ditch in the area on Wednesday morning. At one stage, he fell in the ditch.

Locals rescued him and took to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Md Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Snigdho, 2, son of Abdus Salam, a resident of Taluk Shimulbari Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the child fell down in a pond next to the house in the afternoon while he was playing near its bank.

Later, his body was recovered from the pond.









