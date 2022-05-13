3 held in rape cases in Chandpur, Sylhet

Three people were arrested in two different rape cases in separate drives in two districts- Chandpur and Sylhet, in three days.

CHANDPUR: A young man has allegedly been arrested after he raped a speech-impaired girl in Hajiganj Upazila of the district.

The accused person is Md Shakil Hossain, 28, a resident of Menapur Village.

According to local sources, Shakil developed an affair with the girl making video call on Mobile phone. He called the girl to a place next to her house at around 11 pm on May 4 and later, raped her there. The victim's father, later, filed a case accusing Shakil with Hajiganj Police Station (PS).

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Mohammad Jobair Sayed said they arrested the accused and produced him before the court on Tuesday.

SYLHET: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two people from South Surma Upazila in the district on Tuesday for kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl.

The arrestees are Abdul Ali, 40, of Jafrabad Village, and Md Alauddin, 32, of Chhopdolpur Village in the upazila.

The victim was rescued and they were arrested from Jalalpur Bazar area of the upazila on May 8, said Somen Majumder, assistant director, Media Wing of RAB-9 on Tuesday.

Initially, the victim told RAB that 4 to 5 unidentified persons including the arrestees kidnapped her from a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and later, gang-raped her for 10 days keeping her captive.









