Friday, 13 May, 2022, 8:23 PM
Palestinians mourn slain Al Jazeera journalist, blame Israel

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 268

RAMALLAH, May 12:  Thousands gathered to mourn a slain Al Jazeera journalist in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on Thursday, as the head of the Palestinian Authority blamed Israel for her death and rejected Israeli calls for a joint investigation.
Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American reporter who covered the Mideast conflict for more than 25 years, was shot dead Wednesday during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank town of Jenin. Journalists who were with her, including one who was shot and wounded, said Israeli forces fired upon them even though they were clearly identifiable as reporters.
Israel says it is investigating the incident. It initially suggested she might have been shot by Palestinian militants, without providing evidence, but has since backtracked. Israel is calling for a joint investigation with the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the West Bank and cooperates with it on security.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas angrily rejected that proposal, saying "we hold the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for killing her."
"They cannot hide the truth with this crime," Abbas said in an address as her body lay in state with a Palestinian flag draped over it in the West Bank city of Ramallah, where the Palestinian Authority is headquartered.
"They are the ones who committed the crime, and because we do not trust them, we will immediately go to the International Criminal Court," Abbas said. The ICC launched an investigation into possible Israeli war crimes over a year ago.    -AP



