We want to bring maiden Olympic medal for Bangladesh thru gymnastics: Mamun

Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation's (BGF) president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun was one of those 85 sports personalities who received prestigious national sports award.

In presence (virtual) of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina those 85 sports personalities received the award for their outstanding contribution in country's sports.

Mamun, a dedicated sports organizer was over the moon after receiving highest title of the sports, stating that he is happy and proud of what he had achieved.

Although Mamun started his national level career as a cricket organizer, he later took charge of the BGF. He is currently serving the federation as its president. He is also acting as the vice president of the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA).

In an exclusive interview with BSS, Mamun expressed his determination to bring the first Olympic medal for Bangladesh through gymnastics.

The following are some excerpts from the interview:

Q: What's your reaction to receive such a prestigious award?

A: I am happy and proud. This is the highest award in the country's sports arena. I am very happy to receive this award. I am grateful to the head of government and to those who have nominated me for this award.

Q: Who inspired you to come in sports?

A: In fact, my biggest inspiration is my father. He was a true sports lover. I saw him coming to Dhaka to watch cricket matches and even he was used to go to Kolkata or Mumbai to watch cricket matches. That was the reason, a weakness grew in my mind for the game. When I was in school, I enjoyed watching and participating in the annual games, including football and cricket. So I tried to involve myself in the sports. However, I was more inclined towards organizing the game than participating in the game. Although I was equally interested in other sports, I became interested in hockey in school life. I played hockey for the school team. But, football and cricket were also great choices then. Although, I could not go far, But as an organizer, I tried to play a role from school life.

I would get up in the morning and go to the field to play and organize the game. And my parents then encouraged me. They used to say play sports, body and mind will remain in good shape if you involve yourself in sports.

After completing school life, I came to Dhaka from Satkhira and got admitted in Dhaka College and then went o BUET. In the meantime, Abahani Club was established under the visionary leadership of the late Sheikh Kamal. He was our icon at that time. We used to go to Abahani Club to watch the game. By joining Abahani Club, I became interested in cricket and football. Sheikh Kamal's inspiration was prelude to be involved with the club as supporter. He also inspired us to be associated with the activities of the club. We also did not hesitate to join the club activities.

Q: How satisfied are you with the current position of the sports in Bangladesh?

A: The current condition of the sports in Bangladesh is much better than before. We are more organized and moving forward with much more goals. We are doing well internationally in various sports. But, we should have done better. In the past we are not well-organized in this way. For the past four to eight years in fact, we have been moving forward in a planned way so that we can do well in regional and international games. With this aim various organizations such as the Olympic Association and different federations are moving forward.

However, I am not completely satisfied. The National Sports Council (NSC) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports need to play a little more role. Especially the games that have the most potential should be given priority. In that way we will be able to take those games forward in a more planned way and we will get more success.

Q: What is your advice for the development of sports?

A: For the development of the sports, every discipline or federation should set separate goal. No game should be left out. However, we will not be able to go very far unless we figure out the games that have the best chance of success, the games that we have the potential to succeed in the international arena, and the games that we can do well at the regional level. -BSS