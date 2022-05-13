Video
Lowest ticket price of Tigers Tests against Sri Lanka fixed at Tk 50

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230

The fans can enjoy the Bangladesh's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka with just Taka 50.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday revealed the ticket price for the series, which is the part of ICC World Test Championship. The highest price of the ticket is set Taka 500.
The first Test starts at May 15 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattorgam. The ticket price of the Grand Stand and Rooftop of the stadium is set at Taka 500, International Stand at Taka 300, Club House at Taka 200, Eastern Stand at Taka 100 and Western Stand at Taka 50.
The second and final Test match of the series will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The ticket price of the Grand Stand of 'Home of Cricket' is set at Taka 500, VIP stand Taka 300, Shaheed Mushtaque and Shaheed Jewel Stand at Taka 200, Northern and Southern Stand at Taka 100 and Eastern Stand at Taka 50.
Tickets will be put on sale a day before the match. Chattogram Test's ticket will be available at Bitac More in Sagorika while Mirpur Stadium's ticket will be available at Mirpur Indoor Stadium.
Meanwhile, Kazi Enterprise was named as the title sponsor of the series while Walton remains as power sponsor. The series will be titled as 'Mr White Detergent Power Bangladesh-Sri Lanka series 2022 powered by 'Walton'.     -BSS


