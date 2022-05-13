Dhaka Abahani lose valuable point in BPL

Abahani Limited, Dhaka lost valuable points as they were forced by 10-man Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra to play a 1-1 goal draw in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football held on Thursday at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet.

In the day's match, forward Mehedi Hasan Royal scored for Abahani Limited while midfielder Dipok Roy netted for Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra.

Royal opened an account scoring the first goal for Abahani Limited in the 34th minute while Dipok brought back Sheikh Russel in the match scoring a goal at the dying moment of the match.

Manik Hossain Mollah of Sheikh Russel was shown direct red card by the referee for his unsporting behavior in the match.

Despite losing the point, the popular sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited remained second position in the league table with 32 points from 15 matches while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra collected 15 points from the same number of outings.

Earlier in the first leg, Abahani Limited beat Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 3-1 goals held at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city.



Friday's matches:

Chittagong Abahani Limited vs Swadhinata Krira Sangha at Shahhed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla and Uttar Baridhara Club vs Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.

-BSS












